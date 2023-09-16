America could be a Utopia

Get Ya Wig Split
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Feb 22, 2017
- Messages
- 2,374
- Reaction score
- -2
- Country
- Location
@F-22Raptor take a look at this video, I highly recommend it. If you find the video too lengthy, you can watch it at double speed to save some time. The bloke explains nicely why the U.S. is practically untouchable and why China will never surpass them. The geographical location, military strength, allies, and economic power allow the U.S. to always stay ahead. Give it a watch, it's a good video.