What's new

America could be a Utopia

Get Ya Wig Split

Get Ya Wig Split

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Feb 22, 2017
Messages
2,374
Reaction score
-2
Country
United States
Location
United States

@F-22Raptor take a look at this video, I highly recommend it. If you find the video too lengthy, you can watch it at double speed to save some time. The bloke explains nicely why the U.S. is practically untouchable and why China will never surpass them. The geographical location, military strength, allies, and economic power allow the U.S. to always stay ahead. Give it a watch, it's a good video.
 

Similar threads

Muhammed45
'Forever chemicals' could be in nearly half of U.S. tap water, a federal study finds
Replies
4
Views
241
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
We should not choose to fight a war with China if they invade Taiwan, that island is worth risking America’s entire national security
Replies
0
Views
61
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Chinese apps remain hugely popular in the U.S. despite efforts to ban TikTok
Replies
2
Views
253
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Muji.Iqbal
China expected to be the world's largest economy by 2030 - FORTUNE newspaper
Replies
0
Views
215
Muji.Iqbal
Muji.Iqbal
StraightEdge
Why America's deficit doubled to $2 trillion in one year
Replies
1
Views
67
CIA Mole
CIA Mole

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom