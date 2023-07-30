What's new

Amazing Astronomical Images

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 26, 2018
Messages
16,093
Reaction score
12
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
The Sombrero Galaxy
1690721691389.png


The Black eye Galaxy
1690721738207.png


This volcano mountain is on Mars. It is called Olympus Mons. It is the tallest mountain in our solar system. It is three times larger than Mount Everest ( 26 km long and 600 km wide Amazing.
1690721919533.png


Jupiter and Europa..
1690722096951.png


Milky-Way above the Monument Valley USA
1690722144415.png


The clearest picture that was ever taken of the surface of Venus...
1690722293091.png
 
What the Andromeda galaxy would look like from earth if it was a bit brighter.
1690722511381.png


This is the approximate location of the Sun in the Milky Way. The distance from us to the galactic center is 26,000 light years, where a supermassive black hole known as "Sagittarius A*" is located.
1690722655053.png

1690722735122.png

Saturn through a 6" telescope
1690722806907.png

Mars on the left, Earth on the right.
1690722954316.png
 
Here is the most recent view of the surface of MARS captured by NASA's perseverance rover.
1690723579954.png

This is one of the closest images to the surface of Planet Mercury. It was taken by the Messenger Spacecraft on a close flight to the planet.
1690723771405.png

The clearest image of Pluto captured by the New Horizons spacecraft.
1690723805533.png

Jupiter by Juno Spacecraft. Looks like a Vincent van Gogh art work.
1690723884755.png
 

Similar threads

ghazi52
Astronomers puzzled by ‘largest’ ever cosmic explosion
Replies
0
Views
129
ghazi52
ghazi52
B
Nasa revealing new images of distant cosmos
Replies
3
Views
549
bluesky
B
Hamartia Antidote
Mars cave-exploring robots take inspiration from Hansel and Gretel's breadcrumb trick
Replies
0
Views
584
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
NASA's Curiosity rover Spots Surprise Evidence of Ancient Water Ripples on Mars
Replies
1
Views
290
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
TruthSeeker
Voyager turns 45
Replies
1
Views
1K
TruthSeeker
TruthSeeker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom