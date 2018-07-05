What's new

Allow gambling, betting on sports as regulated, taxable activities: Law panel

The Law commission

on Thursday submitted to the government its recommendation on legalising

betting
and

gambling
in India seeking stringent control and making the entire operation a cashless transaction with mandatory application of

PAN
(Permanent Account Number) and

Aadhaar
to curb any chances of money laundering.

In its report - Legal framework: Gambling and sports betting including in cricket in India - the law panel has said that incapability to enforce a complete ban has resulted in rampant increase in illegal gambling, resulting in a boom in black money generation and circulation. "Since it is not possible to prevent these activities completely, effectively regulating them remains the only viable option," it noted.

Citing examples of legal betting and gambling in other countries such as in China where the state lotteries sales recorded a $51 billion high in 2013, the commission said that the additional revenue thus generated through imposition of Income Tax and the Goods and Services Tax may become a good source of revenue, which in turn, could be used for public welfare.

The panel recommended that Parliament may enact a model law for regulating gambling that may be adopted by the states or in the alternative, the Parliament may legislate in exercise of its powers under Articles 249 or 252 of the Constitution.


In case legislation is made under Article 252, states other than the consenting states will be free to adopt the same. Being a state subject under List II of the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution, it is needless to say that State Legislature(s) is competent to enact the required Law for the State(s) concerned, while duly taking note of the National Policy on gambling etc., and other legal considerations, the commission observed.


It has recommended gambling and betting to be offered only by Indian licensed operators from India possessing valid licences granted by the game licensing authority. It has also said that for participants, there must be a cap on the number of transactions in a specific period, ie, monthly, half-yearly or yearly.


"The nature of stakes should be restricted to money with a linkage to PAN card and Aadhaar card, and the betting amount should be prescribed by law, having an upper limit on the amount one can legally stake in a gamble, which may be on the basis of the deposit, winnings or losses," it said.


The law panel has also suggested classifying gambling into two categories: 'proper gambling' and 'small gambling'. 'Proper gambling' would be characterised by higher stakes. Accordingly, only individuals belonging to the higher income group shall be permitted to indulge in this form of gambling. On the other hand, individuals belonging to the lower income groups will have to confine themselves to 'small gambling', not being permitted to stake high amounts (falling within the bracket of 'proper gambling').



https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com...activities-law-panel/articleshow/64873545.cms
 
Next should be all drugs and narcotics..I guess prostitution is already legal.
 
The main thing is that Pakistan should not think about passing such a law. Betting on sports brings people only loss of money and disappointment. Despite the ban on betting on sports in Pakistan are actively operating illegal betting shops through a network of agents. For example, betpro exch allows you to register and bet on sports through a network of dealers. I do not understand why the government does not respond to this outrage.
 
Hey, I think allowing regulated gambling and sports betting as taxable activities makes sense. It could help generate revenue, ensure fair play, and give people more entertainment options. Just my two cents! 😊
 
Allowing gambling makes no sense. Far more problems than benefits. Many countries allowed it and regret it.
 
We have a bot infestation on the forum, a bunch of new "users" bumping years old threads and spamming some shady websites all over the place.

RAW ki saajish ?
 
The topic of legalizing gambling and betting is definitely a complex one with various perspectives. Personally, I enjoy gambling for fun and entertainment, but I understand the concerns surrounding it. Banning gambling altogether may lead to underground activities and the potential for more issues. However, I believe strict regulations and proper oversight are crucial to ensure fairness and protect individuals. Personally, I prefer to gamble online. Besides, I recently came across a new gambling platform called Dhooka.com. It might be worth checking out if you're interested. Remember to gamble responsibly and within your means.
 
Bengal71 said:
Allowing gambling makes no sense. Far more problems than benefits. Many countries allowed it and regret it.
Click to expand...

if people are going to gamble anyway would you want it to be legal or illegal ?
 

