Alleged Leaked Audio on the Cipher Part 2

Oh Bhai. The 'Cypher' drama is so bogus that I'd rather believe in Martians running the world!!!

What's most distressing is that 'educated' Pakistanis falling into cultism. They are no different from the Sindhi Haaris (peasants) voting for the Bhuttos for 50+ years. Double distressing is that a bunch of them are expats living in Western countries with time and resources to analyze the conflicting narratives in Pakistan's politics. But they'd rather believe in short-cuts offered by the Cocaine Khan.

I show them the mirror and they don't like what they see. But woe to a country where the 'educated' ones have fallen so low. Even the Indians have outgrown the cultism of the Nehru Dynasty.
Tsk. Tsk. Tsk!
 
I referred to the famous speech by Khwaja Asif. Here is the video. It falls in the same category, I think, as the 'Have you no shame left' during the McArthy era in America.

 
And you must be stupid not to believe that the Martians are running the world in collusion with MJ12 and the illuminati…
 
The OP links to a Twitter profile. Bring a better source next time.
 
