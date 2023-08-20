Alleged Leaked Audio on the Cipher Part 2

Oh Bhai. The 'Cypher' drama is so bogus that I'd rather believe in Martians running the world!!!
What's most distressing is that 'educated' Pakistanis falling into cultism. They are no different from the Sindhi Haaris (peasants) voting for the Bhuttos for 50+ years. Double distressing is that a bunch of them are expats living in Western countries with time and resources to analyze the conflicting narratives in Pakistan's politics. But they'd rather believe in short-cuts offered by the Cocaine Khan.
I show them the mirror and they don't like what they see. But woe to a country where the 'educated' ones have fallen so low. Even the Indians have outgrown the cultism of the Nehru Dynasty.
Tsk. Tsk. Tsk!