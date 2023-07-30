Introduction:Recently leaked reports suggest that the 2018 elections in Pakistan witnessed the alleged manipulation of around 40 seats in order to prevent Imran Khan and his party, the PTI, from securing a majority. Prominent figures, including Khawaja Asif, the leader of the ruling party PML-N and Defence Minister of Pakistan, have reportedly admitted to seeking intervention from the Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, to alter the election results. Asif has further claimed that the military establishment approached the PML-N in 2019, offering control over the Punjab government and subsequently the central government. These actions, orchestrated by the establishment and their foreign masters, have resulted in political turmoil, which poses a significant risk to Pakistan's stability, particularly considering the nation's status as a nuclear power.Background:The 2018 elections were a crucial turning point for Pakistan, as Imran Khan's PTI emerged as the largest party in the National Assembly. However, the leaked reports suggest that efforts were made to prevent the PTI from gaining a majority, potentially indicating interference in the democratic process. Khawaja Asif's admission of contacting the Chief of Army Staff to change the election results raises serious concerns about the integrity of the electoral process.Political Turmoil and Destabilization:The alleged interference and subsequent political turmoil have created a highly uncertain political landscape in Pakistan. The formation of smaller parties, such as the Estakame Pakistan Party, pti parliamentarian, forced and kidnapped pti workers and leaders. PTI, imran khan's popularity, is unprecedented, which scares the establishment, altering elections, will bring further destabilize the political environment.Risk to Nuclear Stability:Pakistan's status as a nuclear power adds an additional layer of concern to the alleged election interference and resulting political turmoil. Destabilization of the country's political system increases the risk of internal conflict or instability, which could have severe consequences for regional and global security. The potential for increased animosity towards the military establishment, as a result of perceived interference, further escalates the risk of internal strife.Conclusion:The alleged election interference, as reported in leaked documents, and the resulting political turmoil in Pakistan pose significant risks to the country's stability. The destabilization of a nuclear-armed nation has far-reaching consequences, not only for Pakistan but also for regional and global security. It is essential that the concerns raised by these leaked reports are thoroughly investigated to ensure the integrity of democratic processes and to prevent further erosion of public trust in institutions.Reports says that establishment has a plan for next selections that nobody gets majority, stopping Imran khan who is enjoying 90 percent public support and many surveys done by private and government organisations which favours former Prime Minister, Imran khan equation 90-10 which is massively in favour of Imran Khan, PTI, has massive support all over the country which was shown in by-elections where pti won 30 seats out of 35 . Stopping Imran khan will bring great danger to nuclear-armed countries like Pakistan and it will create a massive hate against the military establishment. Establishment next plan is to make sure Pakistan stays in political turmoil. Country like Pakistan needs strong alfa leader.A little demo to explain what Pakistanis are thinking.