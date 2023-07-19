What's new

All facts prove PTI chief is foreign agent, says Fazl

1689789851690.png

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Wednesday that he knew Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief was a foreign agent.

He stressed that with the passage of time, the facts were coming out about the PTI chairman.

While addressing a press conference, the JUI chief said that he told the nation about the contacts of PTI chief with foreign powers and Jewish lobby while alleging that in 2018, he was financially supported by Mossad, RAW and international force.

He further said that after 75 years, Israel made an unjustified criticism in the United Nations, which Pakistan did not recognize mentioning Pakistan’s independence was based on the support towards Palestinians.
dunyanews.tv

