Alive khan is unacceptable, They will make Nelson Medela out of killed khan

They took his nephew and blackmailing him with miltry courts. They want to break him by keeping him in 6 by 8 cell. Deny him basics. His brother in law and cousin used to backbite againt khan in generals ears. Now they took his son. Snak bits another snak.



Khan will be Pakistan's Nelson Mandela.



Biden administration wants imran khan to be killed by Pakistani army. Because alive khan is unacceptable for west. They will make sure asim munier kill him and then they will make Nelson Mandela out of killed khan.after his death they will use his murder againt Pakistan army. Killing of khan will hurt Pakistan and pak army for centuries to come. As 90 percent Pakistanis feel khan is sign of unity for Pakistan. There is no batter way to destroy Pakistan's unity for enemies of Pakistan. They working on this plan. They will use this 60 percent youth who support khan against Pakistan army as anger will reach to boiling point.



It is worse martial law. West is hypocrite as they started war in Ukraine for human rights and democracy. Now their bloody mouths are fucked as khan does not suits them. if elections happen he will win. So they making sure no elections happen in Pakistan