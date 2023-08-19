What's new

Alive khan is unacceptable, They will make Nelson Medela out of killed khan

Cash GK

Cash GK

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Sep 20, 2015
Messages
3,968
Reaction score
0
Country
Pakistan
Location
Spain
They took his nephew and blackmailing him with miltry courts. They want to break him by keeping him in 6 by 8 cell. Deny him basics. His brother in law and cousin used to backbite againt khan in generals ears. Now they took his son. Snak bits another snak.

Khan will be Pakistan's Nelson Mandela.

Biden administration wants imran khan to be killed by Pakistani army. Because alive khan is unacceptable for west. They will make sure asim munier kill him and then they will make Nelson Mandela out of killed khan.after his death they will use his murder againt Pakistan army. Killing of khan will hurt Pakistan and pak army for centuries to come. As 90 percent Pakistanis feel khan is sign of unity for Pakistan. There is no batter way to destroy Pakistan's unity for enemies of Pakistan. They working on this plan. They will use this 60 percent youth who support khan against Pakistan army as anger will reach to boiling point.

It is worse martial law. West is hypocrite as they started war in Ukraine for human rights and democracy. Now their bloody mouths are fucked as khan does not suits them. if elections happen he will win. So they making sure no elections happen in Pakistan
 
Last edited:
Nothing is going to happen if IK is killed. This is a beghairat kami qom, who watched Sikhs and British fk them over and didn't even bat an eye.
 

Similar threads

Cash GK
Nawaz shrif Maryam and zardari are afraid of Gerneral Asim munier. Sources
2
Replies
19
Views
542
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
Cash GK
Blog against arab king and Sardition charges againt wajat ali khan
Replies
1
Views
369
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir
ziaulislam
  • Poll
Opinion: what's the predicted out come of current Khan - military stand off?!
2
Replies
18
Views
344
Neelo
Neelo
Cash GK
Alleged Election Interference and Political Turmoil in Pakistan: Establishment's new plan
Replies
0
Views
161
Cash GK
Cash GK
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan's most wanted Terrorist Commander & 1 other killed in DI Khan , KP by SF's - May 2023 .
Replies
1
Views
546
AlKardai
AlKardai

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom