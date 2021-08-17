What's new

Aligarh To Be Renamed Harigarh? Panchayat Says Plan Sent To UP Government

Aligarh To Be Renamed Harigarh? Panchayat Says Plan Sent To UP Government
The push to rename Aligarh to Harigarh came from block panchayat leaders Kohri Singh and Umesh Yadav, panchayat members said
All IndiaReported by Saurabh Shukla, Edited by Debanish AchomUpdated: August 17, 2021 5:38 pm IST
Aligarh To Be Renamed Harigarh? Panchayat Says Plan Sent To UP Government

The proposal to rename Aligarh to Harigarh has been sent to the Yogi Adityanath government



37
New Delhi:
A proposal to rename Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh to Harigarh has been cleared by the zila panchayat at a meeting on Monday, the local body's chief said today. The proposal has been sent to the Yogi Adityanath government.
If the move to rename Aligarh is cleared by the UP government, it would add to a long list of renamed places in the BJP-ruled state, one of the most prominent in recent times being the renaming of Allahabad to Prayagraj, a few months before the Kumbh Mela in January 2019.
"We had a meeting of the zila panchayat board yesterday (Monday). Some proposals were passed in the meeting. The first proposal was about renaming Aligarh to Harigarh. It was passed unanimously. We have sent it to the Chief Minister. I hope it will be approved," Aligarh district panchayat chief Vijay Singh told news agency ANI.
The push to rename Aligarh to Harigarh came from block panchayat leaders Kohri Singh and Umesh Yadav, panchayat members said.


Another proposal cleared by the panchayat is to rename Dhanipur airstrip in Aligarh to Kalyan Singh airstrip, the local body members said.
37CommentsIn November 2019, Yogi Adityanath had indicated the state government would likely keep up with renaming places across the state. "We did what we felt was good. We renamed Mughal Sarai as Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhayay Nagar, Allahabad as Prayagraj and Faizabad as Ayodhya. Where there is a need, the government will take the steps required," Yogi Adityanath had said.

Aligarh To Be Renamed Harigarh? Panchayat Says Plan Sent To UP Government

A proposal to rename Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh to Harigarh has been cleared by the zila panchayat at a meeting on Monday, the local body's chief said today.
And, some brainless Muslims had thought they’d be like lying on a bed of roses in the Ram Rajya!!!!

It’s now Harigar Hindu University….

I am pretty sure the Indian Muslims would blame the Taliban/Pak/ISI etc. for these never ending calamities and catastrophes….
 
Hilarious to say the least! Keep on changing names

Man there's a Rawanda 2.0 in the making in India

Sad but true and Muslims as desh bhakhts will die a loyal death
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet said:
It’s now Harigar Hindu University….
Names of institutions dont change automatically just because the city names are changed.
For example, IIT in Mumbai is still called IIT Bombay. Similarly, it is still IIT Madras, IIM Calcutta and IIM Bangalore.
So unless the management of AMU wants to change its name, it will continue to retain this name.
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet said:
And, some brainless Muslims had thought they’d be like lying on a bed of roses in the Ram Rajya!!!!

It’s now Harigar Hindu University….

I am pretty sure the Indian Muslims would blame the Taliban/Pak/ISI etc. for these never ending calamities and catastrophes….
It's always Pakistan's fault and doing of the supernatural ISI
 
magra said:
Names of institutions dont change automatically just because the city names are changed.
For example, IIT in Mumbai is still called IIT Bombay. Similarly, it is still IIT Madras, IIM Calcutta and IIM Bangalore.
So unless the management of AMU wants to change its name, it will continue to retain this name.
The article doesn't mention why Harigarh of all the names? It would be impractical to keep changing the name everytime village council has adjourned a meeting.
 
El Sidd said:
The article doesn't mention why Harigarh of all the names? It would be impractical to keep changing the name everytime village council has adjourned a meeting.
Yogi Adityanath wants to project a pro-Hindu image. Hence he is changing various names from Muslim sounding to Hindu sounding.
Some of these changes are merely reverting to original names - such as Allahabad to Prayagraj (Prayag being the original name of the place).
Personally, I dont believe in these name changing antics as it diverts attention from real issues.
 
magra said:
Yogi Adityanath wants to project a pro-Hindu image. Hence he is changing various names from Muslim sounding to Hindu sounding.
Some of these changes are merely reverting to original names - such as Allahabad to Prayagraj (Prayag being the original name of the place).
Personally, I dont believe in these name changing antics as it diverts attention from real issues.
Then shouldn't it be called Kol?

This half baked misplaced revanchism has become symbolic of the Indian union.
 
magra said:
Yogi Adityanath wants to project a pro-Hindu image. Hence he is changing various names from Muslim sounding to Hindu sounding.
Some of these changes are merely reverting to original names - such as Allahabad to Prayagraj (Prayag being the original name of the place).
Personally, I dont believe in these name changing antics as it diverts attention from real issues.
No he’s not changing names, he’s retaining the old names, Prayagraj was renamed as Allahabad, he renamed it again to Prayagraj.
 
magra said:
Whats 'Kol
last reported name of the city before Aligarh.
magra said:
These name changes are a nuisance at best. Anyways, nothing of too much importance to be given much thought beyond Indian borders.
There's money involved in it. Such paperwork moves with the help of paperweight made of gold.
 
El Sidd said:
last reported name of the city before Aligarh.

There's money involved in it. Such paperwork moves with the help of paperweight made of gold.
I would rather leave the name as Aligarh instead of wasting administrative time and money in changing name.
 
Changing names wont make you a considered as a prominent religion muslim christian and jew has one thing in common they dont like idol gods so be carefull
 
magra said:
I would rather leave the name as Aligarh instead of wasting administrative time and money in changing name.
Ironically now you would need administrative time and resources to both keep and change it.

Indian voices are like voices beyond a black hole of point of no return. Good for research and avoiding similar issues. It's a data bank of the biggest circus in the world.
 
Super Falcon said:
Changing names wont make you a considered as a prominent religion muslim christian and jew has one thing in common they dont like idol gods so be carefull
And they hate Abrahamic faiths

But we don't have to love each other philosophies to be at peace with each other

As long as we respect others belief and believe in

