What's new

Ali Moeen Nawazish & Mahnoor Cheema - Two sides of the same coin

Neelo

Neelo

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Mar 15, 2023
Messages
1,465
Reaction score
-1
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Memorizing (Rata) and passing exams doesn't mean you're intelligent, it just means you're a good monkey.

This is why nobody in the world cares about either of them.

Both Ali Moeen Nawazish and Mahnoor Cheema prove that. Privileged land owning elite who had the privilege to go abroad and study thanks to their chor parents.
 

Similar threads

Signalian
Martyred in the Line of Duty
Replies
3
Views
539
Signalian
Signalian
muhammadhafeezmalik
The ‘One Per Cent Republic’
Replies
4
Views
593
AlKardai
AlKardai
F-22Raptor
The Illusion of China’s AI Prowess
Replies
0
Views
245
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
Signalian
Battle of Batapur and the Ingenuity of an Engineer: A Story of Jurat-o-Istaqlal
Replies
2
Views
269
Jango
Jango
P
  • Article
Imran Khan and the politics of inflation
Replies
5
Views
608
maithil
M

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom