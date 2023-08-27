Ali Moeen Nawazish & Mahnoor Cheema - Two sides of the same coin

Neelo
Memorizing (Rata) and passing exams doesn't mean you're intelligent, it just means you're a good monkey.
This is why nobody in the world cares about either of them.
Both Ali Moeen Nawazish and Mahnoor Cheema prove that. Privileged land owning elite who had the privilege to go abroad and study thanks to their chor parents.
