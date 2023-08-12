Alexander's conquest of "India" & historical revisionism

Maira La
Numerous modern history books state that Alexander did not invade India upon hearing about ancient India's large army and elephants. So he halted his army's advance after conquering much of what is modern Pakistan and headed back home.
However after doing a bit of a research on this topic I couldn't find any Greek historical sources mentioning that Alexander didn't conquer India. They mention about a region next to 'India' called Gangaridai, which is roughly modern Northern India, which they didn't invade.
Can anyone (not necessarily Indian member) with good knowledge on this topic quote text written by any contemporary Greek historian (of Alexander's time) that says Alexander didn't conquer India, so we know these books are teaching us true history and the claims made are not merely a result of confusing modern country of India with ancient India (Eastern Pakistan)?
