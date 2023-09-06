ALERT: TTP claims it captured Chitrali villages

JX-1
Pakistan Afghanistan Bhai Bhai!
Even Imran Khan loves Afghanistan... Our leaders need to stop looking at Afghanistan through a western perspective and understand the regional context that Afghans hate you more than Bhartis, and unlike Bhartis, Afghans actually follow up on their threats instead of making empty noise.
The "Trump Plan" Would've ended the Taliban in 10 days, but at the cost of 10 million Afghan lives.
Trump says he has a plan to win the Afghanistan war in 10 days
President Trump said he would win the war in Afghanistan in 10 days, and at the cost of 10 million lives.
www.militarytimes.com