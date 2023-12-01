Akimeugah I and Akimeugah II, Indonesian New Giant Gas fields with 25.968 million barrels of oil (MMBO) and 47.27 trillion cubic feet of gas (Tcf)

Indos
The Prospect of Jumbo Oil and Gas Warim Block in Papua Changed, Here's the Reason The Warim block in Papua, which has jumbo oil and gas potential, was renamed Akimeugah when it was offered to investors.
Nyoman Ary Wahyudi - Bisnis.com Thursday, 23 November 2023 | 20:00
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Deputy Head of SKK Migas Nanang Abdul Manaf said that the change of name of the Warim Block to Akimeugah was carried out to attract investors. Nanang reasoned that Warim's initial name was later considered too sensitive to be used as the name of the oil and gas working area (WK).
The basin, which is projected to have a potential of 25.968 million barrels of oil (MMBO) and 47.27 trillion cubic feet of gas (Tcf), overlaps with Lorentz National Park. SKK Migas has been writing to request special dispensation or exemption for the development of the Warim basin since the beginning of this year. It's just that permits have not been issued from environmental authorities.
"Actually, at that time we used to study exploration, we named it the Warim Block because we just changed it sensitively," Nanang told media crew in Jakarta, Thursday (11/23/2023). Later, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has auctioned the Warim basin fragments into two new exploration zones, namely Akimeugah I and Akimeugah II, which are located on the mainland of South Papua and Mountain Papua.
Akimeugah I has a concession area of 10,791.21 square kilometers and Akiemugah II has an area of 12,987.68 square kilometers. The two blocks were auctioned during the 4th Indonesian Oil and Gas (IOG) event at the Nusa Dua Convention Center, Badung, Bali, Wednesday (20/9/2023).
"The potential is the same, we use Akimeugah I and II so that we can attract investors to enter it," said Nanang. Previously, Minister of Environment and Forestry (LHK) Siti Nurbaya Bakar said that her party was still reviewing the application for dispensation or special exemption for the development of the Warim Basin in Papua submitted by the Special Task Force for Upstream Oil and Gas Business Activities (SKK Migas).
"This is a conservation area, it has been proposed, but not yet formally by Mr. [Head of SKK Migas] Dwi," said Minister of Environment and Forestry (LHK) Siti Nurbaya Bakar when met in Jakarta, Wednesday (10/18/2023). Siti said the potential for further exploration in the Warim Basin still needs to be discussed between ministries or related institutions because of the prospective block that overlaps with the national park. "It must be discussed first, the conservation area must have a procedure," she said.
