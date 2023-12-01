Akimeugah I and Akimeugah II, Indonesian New Giant Gas fields with 25.968 million barrels of oil (MMBO) and 47.27 trillion cubic feet of gas (Tcf)

Is it true that Indonesia's gas reserves are only up to 17 years?​

Reporter:| Editor:Sabtu, 26 Agustus 2023 / 11:50 WIBThe Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) dismissed estimates that Indonesia's gas reserves only last up to 12 years to 17 years.Because, currently the Indonesian government together with oil and gas contractors (KKKS) are diligently exploring new gas potential.Director of Oil and Gas Program Development, Mustafid Gunawan explained, the context of Indonesia will become a gas importer if it only utilizes existing reserves and does not carry out further exploration.If all projects are expected to operate () according to schedule, domestic gas supply is expected to be fulfilled.Head of the Special Task Force for Upstream Oil and Gas Business Activities (SKK Migas), Dwi Soetjipto said that Indonesia's natural gas potential is still quite promising to meet domestic needs.Based on data from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) as of May 2023, Indonesia's natural gas reserves reached 54.83 TCF. If gas field development projects go according to plan, Indonesia is expected to be able to meet domestic gas needs."After 2030, the upstream oil and gas industry's support capability to meet domestic gas needs will become stronger along with the completion of the Abadi Masela Project which is scheduled to bein 2029," Dwi said in an official statement, Tuesday (15/8).In addition to the Masela Block, the government will also rely on Andaman I, II, III and South Andaman WK with resources of 4,256 MMBOE and a production plan of 1,200 MMSCFD. One well has been drilled in Andaman II with an estimated resource of 8 TCF.forecast in 2028-2030.Not only that, WK Agung I and II where gas reserves are 5 TCF andestimates are 2033. Exploration will begin in 2023.Regarding the focus on gas absorption in the country, Dwi stated, so far natural gas produced by oil and gas fields in Indonesia has been absorbed by 65% for the domestic sector."Regarding gas, including LNG (gas), the upstream oil and gas sector is committed to meeting domestic needs first," he said.Referring to projections contained in the National Energy General Plan (RUEN), gas demand in 2025 is estimated to reach 44.8 million tons of oil equivalent (MTOE). In 2050, the volume of gas demand is expected to increase to 113.9 MTOE.To meet these needs, natural gas supply of 89.5 MTOE or equivalent to 9,786.7 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) is needed in 2025 and 242.9 MTOE or equivalent to 27,013.1 MMSCFD in 2050.Previously, Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis researcher Putra Adhiguna stated that Indonesia's gas reserves were only enough for 12 years to 17 years. If the government continues to provide subsidies on gas (Specific Natural Gas Prices / HGBT), then consumption continues to increase, gas in Indonesia will run out."If gas prices are restricted, consumption rises and is out of control, LNG must be imported. Because we used to be with BBM (gasoline). Now gas is 15 years away if there is no new headache," he said some time ago in Jakarta.According to him, subsidies for fossil fuels will be harmful to the sustainability of energy reserves and hinder renewable energy (EBT) investment in Indonesia.