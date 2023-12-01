What's new

Akimeugah I and Akimeugah II, Indonesian New Giant Gas fields with 25.968 million barrels of oil (MMBO) and 47.27 trillion cubic feet of gas (Tcf)

ANALYST
The Prospect of Jumbo Oil and Gas Warim Block in Papua Changed, Here's the Reason The Warim block in Papua, which has jumbo oil and gas potential, was renamed Akimeugah when it was offered to investors.

Nyoman Ary Wahyudi - Bisnis.com Thursday, 23 November 2023 | 20:00

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Deputy Head of SKK Migas Nanang Abdul Manaf said that the change of name of the Warim Block to Akimeugah was carried out to attract investors. Nanang reasoned that Warim's initial name was later considered too sensitive to be used as the name of the oil and gas working area (WK).

The basin, which is projected to have a potential of 25.968 million barrels of oil (MMBO) and 47.27 trillion cubic feet of gas (Tcf), overlaps with Lorentz National Park. SKK Migas has been writing to request special dispensation or exemption for the development of the Warim basin since the beginning of this year. It's just that permits have not been issued from environmental authorities.

"Actually, at that time we used to study exploration, we named it the Warim Block because we just changed it sensitively," Nanang told media crew in Jakarta, Thursday (11/23/2023). Later, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has auctioned the Warim basin fragments into two new exploration zones, namely Akimeugah I and Akimeugah II, which are located on the mainland of South Papua and Mountain Papua.

Akimeugah I has a concession area of 10,791.21 square kilometers and Akiemugah II has an area of 12,987.68 square kilometers. The two blocks were auctioned during the 4th Indonesian Oil and Gas (IOG) event at the Nusa Dua Convention Center, Badung, Bali, Wednesday (20/9/2023).

"The potential is the same, we use Akimeugah I and II so that we can attract investors to enter it," said Nanang. Previously, Minister of Environment and Forestry (LHK) Siti Nurbaya Bakar said that her party was still reviewing the application for dispensation or special exemption for the development of the Warim Basin in Papua submitted by the Special Task Force for Upstream Oil and Gas Business Activities (SKK Migas).

"This is a conservation area, it has been proposed, but not yet formally by Mr. [Head of SKK Migas] Dwi," said Minister of Environment and Forestry (LHK) Siti Nurbaya Bakar when met in Jakarta, Wednesday (10/18/2023). Siti said the potential for further exploration in the Warim Basin still needs to be discussed between ministries or related institutions because of the prospective block that overlaps with the national park. "It must be discussed first, the conservation area must have a procedure," she said.

Jokowi inaugurates Tangguh Train 3, kick starts CCUS project in Papua

BP gas and low carbon energy executive vice president Anja Isabel (left), President Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo (second left) and Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arifin Tasrif inaugurate Tangguh Train 3 plant in West Papua, on Nov. 24, 2023.(Youtube/Presidential Secretariat/-)

Divya Karyza and Deni Ghifari (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta ● Fri, November 24, 2023

President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo inaugurated the US$4.83 billion Tangguh Train 3 project on Friday, making the overall Tangguh project the largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer in Indonesia.

The facility, located in West Papua, is operated by BP through BP Berau on behalf of the other production-sharing contract (PSC) partners as a contractor to the Upstream Oil and Gas Special Regulatory Task Force (SKK Migas).

The Train 3 project will increase Tangguh’s annual LNG production by 3.8 million tonnes to 11.4 million tonnes. Previously, the first two LNG trains in the facility had a capacity of 7.6 million tonnes annually.

 
The potency is huge since just this 2 fields alone have relatively similar gas reserve ( if proven) with current Indonesia total gas reserves. Indonesia is net gas exporter and only use 65 % of its domestic gas production as of 2023, while 35 % of Indonesian gas is exported particularly to Northeast Asia regions like China, Japan, and South Korea.

Based on data from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) as of May 2023, Indonesia's natural gas reserves reached 54.83 TCF. If gas field development projects go according to plan, Indonesia is expected to be able to meet domestic gas need

 
Indonesia's renewable energy potency

1. Solar Energy : 169 thousands Megawatt
2. Hydro Power/Energy : 95 thousands Megawatt
3. Wind Energy : 68 thousands Megawatt
4. Geothermal Energy : 24 thousands Megawatt

Indonesia state utility plans 31.6 GW renewable power capacity in 2024-2033​

By Fransiska Nangoy and Bernadette Christina
November 15, 20232:38 PM
JAKARTA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia's state utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) plans to build an additional 31.6 gigawatts of renewable power capacity between 2024 and 2033, Chief Executive Darmawan Prasodjo told parliament on Wednesday.

The extra renewable capacity would represent 75% of the additional generation for the period, while the remaining capacity is expected to come from gas power plants, Darmawan said, citing a draft plan for supplying power.

In the 2021-2030 plan, PLN had proposed building 20.9 GW renewable capacity and nearly 20 GW of gas and coal power capacity. Out of the total additional capacity planned for 2021-2030, 8.6 GW has been built as of September.

The new plan is aimed at accelerating adoption of cleaner energy as Indonesia aims to reach net-zero emissions before 2060.

The company will also build transmissions to connect hydropower and other renewable energy sources to Java where demand for power is high and Sulawesi where consumption is expected to surge in the future.

However, the proposed power supply plan does not assume an accelerated shut down of coal-fired power plants. Indonesia is a major producer and exporter of coal which powers around half of the country's electricity grid now.

"We had agreed that this will not be coal phase-out, but coal phase-down," Darmawan told parliament, adding that most of the coal power plants will remain operational until the end of its contract. PLN will implement carbon capture and storage technology once it becomes available, he said.

Indonesia had sought financing from global lenders to shut down coal power plants early to reduce emission, but banks are worried that environmental groups will view such loans as financing for coal projects. The banks had already pledged to stop extending finance for any new coal projects.

Under the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) scheme, where rich nations and global lenders pledged $20 billion funding to clean up its power sector, two power plants with a combined capacity of 1.7 GW are slotted to be shut down by 2040.

Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor
Is it true that Indonesia's gas reserves are only up to 17 years?​


Reporter: Arfyana Citra Rahayu | Editor: Khomarul Hidayat
Sabtu, 26 Agustus 2023 / 11:50 WIB


KONTAN.CO.ID - NUSA TWO. The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) dismissed estimates that Indonesia's gas reserves only last up to 12 years to 17 years.

Because, currently the Indonesian government together with oil and gas contractors (KKKS) are diligently exploring new gas potential.

Director of Oil and Gas Program Development, Mustafid Gunawan explained, the context of Indonesia will become a gas importer if it only utilizes existing reserves and does not carry out further exploration.

"However, Indonesia has existing supply, potential supply from new oil and gas working areas (WK), if we stay silent, maybe it will continue (being depleted), but SKK Migas will pursue the target of 12 billion standard cubic feet per day (BSCFD) of gas in 2030," he explained on the sidelines of the ASEAN Energy Business Forum in Nusa Dua, Bali, Friday (8/25).

If all projects are expected to operate (on stream) according to schedule, domestic gas supply is expected to be fulfilled.

Head of the Special Task Force for Upstream Oil and Gas Business Activities (SKK Migas), Dwi Soetjipto said that Indonesia's natural gas potential is still quite promising to meet domestic needs.

Based on data from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) as of May 2023, Indonesia's natural gas reserves reached 54.83 TCF. If gas field development projects go according to plan, Indonesia is expected to be able to meet domestic gas needs.

"After 2030, the upstream oil and gas industry's support capability to meet domestic gas needs will become stronger along with the completion of the Abadi Masela Project which is scheduled to be onstream in 2029," Dwi said in an official statement, Tuesday (15/8).

In addition to the Masela Block, the government will also rely on Andaman I, II, III and South Andaman WK with resources of 4,256 MMBOE and a production plan of 1,200 MMSCFD. One well has been drilled in Andaman II with an estimated resource of 8 TCF. Onstream forecast in 2028-2030.

Not only that, WK Agung I and II where gas reserves are 5 TCF and onstream estimates are 2033. Exploration will begin in 2023.

Regarding the focus on gas absorption in the country, Dwi stated, so far natural gas produced by oil and gas fields in Indonesia has been absorbed by 65% for the domestic sector.

"Regarding gas, including LNG (liquefied natural gas), the upstream oil and gas sector is committed to meeting domestic needs first," he said.

Referring to projections contained in the National Energy General Plan (RUEN), gas demand in 2025 is estimated to reach 44.8 million tons of oil equivalent (MTOE). In 2050, the volume of gas demand is expected to increase to 113.9 MTOE.

To meet these needs, natural gas supply of 89.5 MTOE or equivalent to 9,786.7 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) is needed in 2025 and 242.9 MTOE or equivalent to 27,013.1 MMSCFD in 2050.

Previously, Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis researcher Putra Adhiguna stated that Indonesia's gas reserves were only enough for 12 years to 17 years. If the government continues to provide subsidies on gas (Specific Natural Gas Prices / HGBT), then consumption continues to increase, gas in Indonesia will run out.

"If gas prices are restricted, consumption rises and is out of control, LNG must be imported. Because we used to be with BBM (gasoline). Now gas is 15 years away if there is no new headache," he said some time ago in Jakarta.

