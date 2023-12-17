Airmarshal - Signing off

What's new

My journey started on this forum in 2010. Now its time to say goodbye.

It has been a very fruitful and knowledgeable experience. My main interest was getting to know more about military weapons. In 2010, Pakistan was in an American war imposed on the nation. I felt sad that my beloved country was suffering so much in terms of life, property and economy. The other issue to me was of political nature. I did not feel my country will fall so low to have President of the country as Asif Zardari. This moral depravity of our country's politics forced me to find a place where I could express my opinion.

After regime change, I found out the truth about the things I noted above. The core problem was Pakistan's military pulling all the cords in the background. It was military generals which pushed the nation in the fire of American war to earn dollars. It was military which compromised with Americans to impose a morally corrupt Asif Zardari. That deal was called NRO. It was to give free pass to the most corrupt to maintain a facade of democracy while military doing all sinister things in the background.

Now I have lost all interest in military affairs of Pakistan. A nation's army never fights its own people. If this was our army, it would not be fighting Pakistan's most popular party and humiliating its most popular leader. Despite sustained reaction from people from last 20 months, the army is not backing down and is adamant to impose Nawaz Sharif on the country.

If and when I feel Pakistan army is actually Pakistan's army, I might reconsider to join new forum. This lawlessness where miilitary whom we pay to protect us, desires to rule us, cant continue.

I m sorry if I offended someone.
 

