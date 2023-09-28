beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Nov 4, 2011
- Messages
- 63,292
- Reaction score
- -55
- Country
- Location
Airbus breaks ground on second China final assembly line
CGTN
15:17, 28-Sep-2023
Airbus' final assembly line for the A320 family aircraft in north China's Tianjin Municipality, November 9, 2022. /Xinhua
Airbus on Thursday broke ground on its second final assembly line in north China's Tianjin Municipality as the European aircraft manufacturer seeks expansion in the Chinese market.
The groundbreaking marks another milestone after Airbus signed an agreement on the project with Tianjin Free Trade Zone Investment Company Ltd. and Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd. in April 2023.
The expansion project is planned to enter into service at the end of 2025, Airbus said in a statement.
CGTN
15:17, 28-Sep-2023
Airbus' final assembly line for the A320 family aircraft in north China's Tianjin Municipality, November 9, 2022. /Xinhua
Airbus on Thursday broke ground on its second final assembly line in north China's Tianjin Municipality as the European aircraft manufacturer seeks expansion in the Chinese market.
The groundbreaking marks another milestone after Airbus signed an agreement on the project with Tianjin Free Trade Zone Investment Company Ltd. and Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd. in April 2023.
The expansion project is planned to enter into service at the end of 2025, Airbus said in a statement.
Airbus breaks ground on second China final assembly line
Airbus on Thursday broke ground on its second final assembly line in north China's Tianjin Municipality as the European aircraft manufacturer seeks expansion in the Chinese market.
news.cgtn.com