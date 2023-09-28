What's new

Airbus breaks ground on second China final assembly line

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
63,292
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China
Airbus breaks ground on second China final assembly line
CGTN
15:17, 28-Sep-2023

Airbus' final assembly line for the A320 family aircraft in north China's Tianjin Municipality, November 9, 2022. /Xinhua


Airbus' final assembly line for the A320 family aircraft in north China's Tianjin Municipality, November 9, 2022. /Xinhua

Airbus on Thursday broke ground on its second final assembly line in north China's Tianjin Municipality as the European aircraft manufacturer seeks expansion in the Chinese market.

The groundbreaking marks another milestone after Airbus signed an agreement on the project with Tianjin Free Trade Zone Investment Company Ltd. and Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd. in April 2023.
The expansion project is planned to enter into service at the end of 2025, Airbus said in a statement.

news.cgtn.com

Airbus breaks ground on second China final assembly line

Airbus on Thursday broke ground on its second final assembly line in north China's Tianjin Municipality as the European aircraft manufacturer seeks expansion in the Chinese market.
news.cgtn.com news.cgtn.com
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Airbus Inks 160 Aircraft Deal in China, to Open New Assembly Line in Tianjin
2 3
Replies
31
Views
1K
VCheng
VCheng
beijingwalker
First Airbus A321neo Built in China Delivered to Juneyao Air
Replies
3
Views
379
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Airbus opens service center in China, first outside Europe
Replies
0
Views
240
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Airbus starts A321 aircraft production in Tianjin
Replies
4
Views
481
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Airbus anticipates A321 assembly at Tianjin facility later this year
Replies
1
Views
458
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom