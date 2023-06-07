AI could ‘kill many humans’ within two years, warns Sunak adviser​

Cody Colvin on LinkedIn: Hollywood Actors Strike: TV and Movie Actors Vote for Biggest Walkout in… | 10 comments Effective immediately, television, film and major commercial production will halt. This is a big deal for everyone in the industry and puts a lot of folks out… | 10 comments on LinkedIn

People are getting scared of AI and rightly so, the war between humans and Technology is beginning:-FollowEffective immediately, television, film and major commercial production will halt. This is a big deal for everyone in the industry and puts a lot of folks out of work. Hoping for speedy negotiations. My takeaways from the outside:Since streamers only make money on subscriptions (and some on ad revenue and video on demand, but less so), it's virtually impossible to track which films & shows played roles in earning subscribers, and by how much.Realistically, the only way to compare one property against another is to count views and watch time. Even then, from the studio perspective, views and time are difficult to correlate to revenue with any real accuracy.On the other hand, streaming networks earn a LOT of revenue. And, realistically, that revenue is driven by top-heavy shows that are pulling in and retaining subscribers en masse. So, SAG and the WGA have a real claim to some of that revenue.The problem is that the studios will want something quantifiable, but might rely on SAG to come up with what that might be. And, probably vice versa, too.With the strike -as well as profit growth declining for many of these streaming servicesalong with strong competition amongst the services themselves that might slow inter-service collaborationand a likely stalemate over residuals for previously-produced content...what will end up happening?LikeCommentRepostFollowThe guilds need support to come to an agreement with the studios. I've seen many friends and colleagues in the film industry having a very difficult time since 2020 with the lack of steady work and fair wages. If we all agree that we love a well-written, directed, acted, and produced story, and we do, let's agree on fair contracts for the creators