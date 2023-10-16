Ahsan Iqbal deems PTI chief ‘virus’ Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday deemed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief “virus”.

Addressing the workers’ convention, Iqbal said: “The PTI chief is an inept person who harmed the country during his tenure. Iqbal asserted that the PTI had launched the campaign against the entire country.Recounting the tenure of the PTI, Iqbal said, “The PML-N leaders were jailed in fake cases. We had faced the bogus cases.”He stated, “The PML-N will start its election campaign across the country after October 21.”Iqbal claimed that his party would be greatly successful in the general elections.Few days back, the former planning minister bemoaned the ouster of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the former planning minister asserted, ‘’Nawaz Sharif was ousted through the worst conspiracy. Even those elements of conspiracy who were involved in conspiracy against Nawaz Sharif eventually gave witnesses of his innocence.’’‘’Nawaz Sharif was disqualified under the guise of Iqama when nothing surfaced against him. The country had to suffer a great deal with that conspiracy,’’ Iqbal added.He took a swipe at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, saying, ‘’We are facing the consequences of the experiment of imposing the PTI chief on the country. The person who never even managed the matters in line with the union council was made the country’s premier.’’