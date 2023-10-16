What's new

Ahsan Iqbal deems PTI chief ‘virus’

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 26, 2018
Messages
17,041
Reaction score
12
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
PTI launched campaign against the country, claims Ahsan Iqbal.
1697478445996.png

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday deemed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief “virus”.

Addressing the workers’ convention, Iqbal said: “The PTI chief is an inept person who harmed the country during his tenure. Iqbal asserted that the PTI had launched the campaign against the entire country.

Recounting the tenure of the PTI, Iqbal said, “The PML-N leaders were jailed in fake cases. We had faced the bogus cases.”

He stated, “The PML-N will start its election campaign across the country after October 21.”

Read Also: Hamza Shehbaz berates PTI chairman

Iqbal claimed that his party would be greatly successful in the general elections.

– Ahsan bemoans Nawaz Sharif’s ouster –

Few days back, the former planning minister bemoaned the ouster of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the former planning minister asserted, ‘’Nawaz Sharif was ousted through the worst conspiracy. Even those elements of conspiracy who were involved in conspiracy against Nawaz Sharif eventually gave witnesses of his innocence.’’

‘’Nawaz Sharif was disqualified under the guise of Iqama when nothing surfaced against him. The country had to suffer a great deal with that conspiracy,’’ Iqbal added.

He took a swipe at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, saying, ‘’We are facing the consequences of the experiment of imposing the PTI chief on the country. The person who never even managed the matters in line with the union council was made the country’s premier.’’
www.samaa.tv

Ahsan Iqbal deems PTI chief ‘virus’

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday deemed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief “virus”.
www.samaa.tv www.samaa.tv
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PML-N gains strength with addition of three ex-MPAs of PTI
Replies
0
Views
94
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Rafique blames ex-judges, generals for ‘conspiring’ against Nawaz
Replies
2
Views
131
maverick1977
maverick1977
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI should not be part of the country’s political circuit :Fazlur Rahman
Replies
9
Views
251
Shah2594
S
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Establishment accepts Nawaz's narrative, backs off from politics: PML-N
Replies
1
Views
141
Samlee
Samlee
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Ahsan for trying Imran under Official Secrets Act too
Replies
2
Views
193
Thəorətic Muslim
Thəorətic Muslim

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom