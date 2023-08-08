Ahsan for trying Imran under Official Secrets Act too

Says former PM to be treated like any other ordinary individual in jail; affirms assemblies to be dissolved as per Constitution Click to expand...

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal says the decision regarding bail for PTI Chairman Imran Khan lies with the judiciary; however, given the gravity of the corruption charges, the PTI chief should be held accountable under the Official Secrets Act also.Addressing a question regarding the PTI and PML-N’s differing approaches, the federal minister asserted that the PML-N doesn’t harbor a vengeful mentality. He indicated that the PTI chairman, if incarcerated, would be treated like any other ordinary individual in jail.Mr Iqbal affirmed that the assemblies would be dissolved in accordance with the constitution after completing their term, followed by the elections as per the schedule.Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Seerat Centre for Gender Studies and Women’s Rights in Johar Town on Monday, the federal minister shed light on the government’s plans. He said the dissolution of the assemblies was scheduled for Aug 9 midnight, after which a caretaker setup would be established. The election commission, he assured, would subsequently announce the timeline for both national and provincial elections across the country.The minister emphasised that the seventh population census verification had already concluded, paving the way for the commencement of the delimitation process. He indicated that the election commission would determine the readiness for elections.“Nobody can evade Pakistan’s constitution. Once the election schedule is announced, it must be upheld in accordance with the constitution and the law,” stated Mr Iqbal.Reflecting on the achievements of the PML-N government from 2013 to 2018, he remarked, “We successfully curbed terrorism, put an end to loadshedding, and bolstered the economy, achieving a remarkable six percent growth. Moreover, we initiated numerous electricity projects to drive progress.”However, Mr Iqbal expressed concern at the country’s trajectory under the leadership of ‘an inexperienced ruler’, noting, “The country was teetering on the brink of default upon their recent assumption of power. We sought assistance from the IMF and, despite the conditions imposed, managed to salvage the nation from default through our political sacrifices”.During the inauguration of character building centres, Ahsan Iqbal underscored the initiative’s origins during the previous PML-N government. He expressed pride in his mother’s aspiration to propagate Islamic teachings among the youth through these centres.The minister stressed that adhering to the character of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) would lead to success both in this world and the hereafter.Distinguished personalities who attended the ceremony included Dr Shaista Sohail, the executive director of HEC; Dr Mazhar Saeed, the finance adviser of HEC; Ghaffar Ahmed Chaudhry, the director of Lahore regional centre; Professor Dr Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf, the vice-chancellor of University of Lahore; Professor Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, the vice-chancellor of University of Education Lahore; Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus, the vice chancellor of University of Narowal; religious scholar Allama Raghib Naeemi and senior journalists and analysts Mujeebur Rehman Shami and Hafiz Allah Niaz.