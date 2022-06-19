What's new

Agneepath scheme, my question.

I have read and heard about this scheme. Whatever is being said or getting written, the outcome of this scheme will be a huge number of trained unemployed young men within few years.
So what exactly India wants to achieve? Is that saving the properties of Adanis or Mittals or Ambanis from mobs of unemployed youth by using this trained force, or India is planning to build a huge force to attack Pakistan?
Or I have missed something? I am saying this because 4 years of service is nothing...
@jamahir yeh Kia horaha Hai tumhary desh main?
 
To militarize sanghi mobs to cull their muslim population.
 
Wait, I will reply in an hour after watching a comedy show on TV.
 
Several countries have 2-3 years compulsory military service after high school. This is just a volunteer version of that. If you want to do it, then do it, no one is forcing you to join it and become unemployed after a few years. I assure you no one plannning to become a software dev or engineer or doctor or accountant or finance professional will chose it and ruin his career. The only people who will go for it is those who either really want to join the army, or those who didn't want to go to college to further study anyway, or maybe those who wouldn't even get into any mediocre college with the grades they have. So this is an opportunity for those who don't wan't to further study and have no plans to at least do something with their life, join it for a few years, earn some money, build fitness and then if you are really good, you will be retained after few years.

The biggest disadvantage of this scheme is that those who really wanted to join the army now have no guarantee of employment. Only 1/4th of the people who join the scheme will be made permanent, so imagine those who have been trying for last 2-3 years to get in and have planned their enitre lives knowing that they will get in the army, they have spent last few years trying to meet the physical/educational parameters, and if they knew about this earlier, maybe they would have opted for another path... so obviously they are devastated and really really pissed and rightfully so.
Another disadvantage is that this scheme risks bringing in low morale people at the cost of people who really wanted to join the army. Imagine someone who doesnt really care about the army, but he performs better in the 4 years than the guy who really wanted to join for a lifetime, so after 4 years, the guy who really wanted to join will lose his spot to the other guy, which is really not good.

Advantage of the scheme is more money for acquiring heavy weapons and Research and development, since currently most money goes to pensions and salaries.
 
I don't know why I can't digest this point. I mean if it is necessary then it is necessary.... Why will you risk overall fabric of your and others society in the name of savings..
 
The trained men will be absorbed into police force or any other paramilitary divisions. The purpose is to reduce the burden of pension while keeping a significant force on duty.
 
Yes this is the main stream media narrative.

He actually has a point.
 
Of course I do. Anyone with half a brain can see it from a mile away.

Pakistan would never adopt this scheme because after service a lot of these men would be prone to being recruited by militant outfits. They would have acquired skills and need to apply them somewhere.

It’s a huge security risk to train men that know your SOP’s and tactics and then to have them potentially used against you.


In India, the Sanghis will have militarized mobs to attack minorities similar to the nazi groups of Ukraine.

Give a few fanatic hindus demolitions training and you’ll have bomb blasts in Muslim neighborhoods and mosques.
 
اے پاکستان کے لوگوں، خصوصاً پنجاب کے لوگوں، میرا خیال ہے کہ اب تمہاری خرمستیوں کے ختم ہونے کا وقت نذدیک آچکا ہے. عذاب سر پر ہے. ابھی بھی وقت ہے، پلٹو اللہ کی طرف اور انصاف قائم کرو. اور توبہ کرو. ورنہ وہ وقت شاید اب نذدیک ہے کہ جب بھارتی افواج اٹک تک پہنچ جائیں گی. پر رستے میں کیا کچھ برباد کرکے آگ بڑھیں گی، اسکا اندازہ شاید آپکو ہوگا ہی... باقی آپ اپنی رائے رکھنے کے لئے آذاد ہیں.

@jamahir tum likh rahy hogy aik lamba post 🤔
 
Well, the Modi-led Indian establishment brought out this scheme for two reasons :

1. Modi's PM candidature manifesto for 2014 had one of the promises being to provide two crore jobs ( 20 million ) every year if he was voted as PM. Eight years have passed and he is into his second prime minister term ( the second election was in 2019 ) and no two crore jobs every year in sight. In fact there is huge unemployment. Now there is another prime minister election in 2024, just two years away so Modi wants to either become PM again or put forward the Hindutvadi Dilon Ki Dhadkan, Yogi ji, currently chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. Either way Modi wants a BJP person to be PM for eternity or until India doesn't become a Hindu Rashtra. But to get votes for the next from-BJP PM he should make good on his promise to provide jobs, that too to the demographic that is most present in the country and that demographic generally falls in the category who the establishment decided to take into the Agnipath scheme. So this scheme is one part a votes gathering program. Some more on that in this article.

2. The second reason is partly what @lastofthepatriots alludes to in post# 2. BJP and the rest of the Hindutvadis want a large cadre of military-trained youth who end up genociding the three main enemies of Hindutvad - Muslims, Christians and Communists - and suppress others like revolting Sikh farmers and then the anyways oppressed Shudras and Dalits. All this will be in the glorious cause of Hindu Rashtra. Now such a large required set of militias will be drawn from two sources : (a). Hindutvad-aligned youth who you can find on the internet. In fact an opposition party leader from the South Indian state of Karnataka has already spoken of such an intention of the BJP government, (b). Non-Hindtuvadi youth who can be sufficiently brainwashed to contribute towards genocide and then establishment of Hindu Rashtra by using words like "They are anti-national", "They are the Tukde Tukde gang", "Those people believe in ideologies foreign to our land of Sanatan Dharma ( Hindutvadi name for their beliefs meaning "A system of supreme traditions that never had a beginning and never has an end" )... words like these.

Please read above.

@Skull and Bones
 
You bhai always talk BS....................... r
 

