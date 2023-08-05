Agent in Pakistan Blackmailing me

Brothers need you help and respected members

in Karachi I had agreement with agent for Germany work permit in 16 lakh once process started I gave him 8 lakh straight agreement was to pay remaining amount once I get work permit he gave me contract which I had doubts than he applied my visit visa I argued him we had agreement on work permit why you are applying short term visa he said once you arrive in Germany we will convert it I had less info at that time after 2 years with 1 refusal and 1 fake appointment he gave was rejected than on third I got visa for 90 days he applied for 10 days anyway when I asked him I want to leave pak asap he said pay me remaining 8 lakh I said convert my visa in Germany u get paid he denied anyway I took flight to Germany and arrived in Portugal via Germany now he is blackmailing me he will complain to Schengen police they will catch me what should I do