Agent in Pakistan Blackmailing me

Super Falcon

Super Falcon

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Jul 3, 2008
Messages
15,808
Reaction score
-8
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Brothers need you help and respected members
in Karachi I had agreement with agent for Germany work permit in 16 lakh once process started I gave him 8 lakh straight agreement was to pay remaining amount once I get work permit he gave me contract which I had doubts than he applied my visit visa I argued him we had agreement on work permit why you are applying short term visa he said once you arrive in Germany we will convert it I had less info at that time after 2 years with 1 refusal and 1 fake appointment he gave was rejected than on third I got visa for 90 days he applied for 10 days anyway when I asked him I want to leave pak asap he said pay me remaining 8 lakh I said convert my visa in Germany u get paid he denied anyway I took flight to Germany and arrived in Portugal via Germany now he is blackmailing me he will complain to Schengen police they will catch me what should I do
 
Agent is blackmailing me for more money I paid him 8 lakh when I saw he is mis leading because visit visa by law cannot be converted in work permit he from start mis leaded me when I saw opportunity I came to Portugal and locked my file here so I'm now a legal here Portugal giving trc to both legal and illegal so che saying he will complain to Germany embasey they will cancel my visa etc and schgen police will deport me I said him I paid you 8 lakh which is more than for visit visa take it and I don't need your further services but he continuesly blackmailing me can he make problems for me

@HAIDER @MastanKhan @WebMaster @Imran Khan
 
I cannot speak for the EU. In USA the chances anyone in the USICS will listen to him is zero :D
 
I cannot understand why people keep going to these agents despite hearing all the tragedies and horrible stories.
 

