After Sipah e Sahhaba, We are waiting ISIS-K and TTP statements against Costly Electricity and Over Billings !

He is son of sectarian and terrorist group founder Azam Tarqi. Group name was Sapaha e Sahhaba was created on Saudi funding and was created to kill Shia and Barelvis (Sunnis). Group was also involved in Hijacking of Sunni mosques in Karachi.
His sect is Wahhabism and Deobandi Maslak.
Group was splitted and changed its name from Sipah e Sahhaba to "Pakistan Rah-e-Haq Party" and "Ahe Sunnat wal Jammat" (Ludhyanvi Group)
Moavia Azam Tariq (Azam Tariq`s Son) is now from Pakistan Rah-e-Haq Party. He was member of Provisional Assembly of Punjab from 2018 to 2023.
