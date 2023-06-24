What's new

After seven years hiatus, MQM founder Altaf Hussain’s website unblocked in Pakistan

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 26, 2018
Messages
15,727
Reaction score
12
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
495454_4362175_updates.jpg

  • mqm.org is now accessible across Pakistan.
  • Portal was blocked after Hussain's Aug 22 speech.
  • MQM-London spokesperson denies any backdoor deal.
LONDON: Authorities in Pakistan have unblocked the official website of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader and founder Altaf Hussain — after a ban of seven years.

The official website of Hussain’s MQM — mqm.org — is now accessible across Pakistan, MQM-London spokesman Mustafa Azizabadi confirmed to Geo News that the website has been unblocked, generating huge online traffic especially from Karachi.

Journalists in Karachi confirmed that Hussain’s official website is accessible in Karachi and the rest of Pakistan. Authorities in Pakistan blocked MQM-London’s website after Hussain’s controversial speech on August 22, 2016.

A widespread crackdown against the MQM leadership had started and Hussain was completely excluded from the Pakistani party which disowned Hussain and his London associates. Some of the digital assets of his party were taken away by the MQM-Pakistan which had started working under Dr Farooq Sattar and other 'renegades' in the MQM-P.

The unblocking of the MQM’s website follows after Hussain’s recent speeches in which he reminded the establishment of Pakistan that he had only criticised their role in politics while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan actually incited his supporters to attack the military installations. He had frequently spoken about the dual standards of justice and complained that he was singled out because he was a Mohajir leader.

According to MQM-Pakistan’s Syed Aminul Haque — who is the Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication — decisions to block or unblock websites are taken by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). Haque is involved in a £13 million property dispute with Hussain at the UK High Court.

Azizabadi confirmed that he knew the authorities had unblocked his party’s official website but he denied any backdoor deal or any arrangement.

He said: “We welcome the decision to unblock the MQM website. Altaf Hussain is a genuine representative of millions of Pakistanis. He is a patriotic Pakistani whose forefathers created Pakistan. He has campaigned for a long time for the lifting of the ban on the MQM and we will continue our peaceful and democratic struggle for our motherland.”

Azizabadi requested the authorities to end the "illegal ban" on Hussain’s speeches.
www.geo.tv

After seven years hiatus, MQM founder Altaf Hussain’s website unblocked in Pakistan

MQM-London spokesman also urges authorities to end ban on Altaf Hussain’s speeches in Pakistan
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 
You wonder why it was blocked in the first place if the generals didn't have the intention of banning MQM in Karachi?
 
Another civil war in Karachi instigated by someone sitting a thousand km away in Punjab
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
495454_4362175_updates.jpg

  • mqm.org is now accessible across Pakistan.
  • Portal was blocked after Hussain's Aug 22 speech.
  • MQM-London spokesperson denies any backdoor deal.
LONDON: Authorities in Pakistan have unblocked the official website of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader and founder Altaf Hussain — after a ban of seven years.

The official website of Hussain’s MQM — mqm.org — is now accessible across Pakistan, MQM-London spokesman Mustafa Azizabadi confirmed to Geo News that the website has been unblocked, generating huge online traffic especially from Karachi.

Journalists in Karachi confirmed that Hussain’s official website is accessible in Karachi and the rest of Pakistan. Authorities in Pakistan blocked MQM-London’s website after Hussain’s controversial speech on August 22, 2016.

A widespread crackdown against the MQM leadership had started and Hussain was completely excluded from the Pakistani party which disowned Hussain and his London associates. Some of the digital assets of his party were taken away by the MQM-Pakistan which had started working under Dr Farooq Sattar and other 'renegades' in the MQM-P.

The unblocking of the MQM’s website follows after Hussain’s recent speeches in which he reminded the establishment of Pakistan that he had only criticised their role in politics while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan actually incited his supporters to attack the military installations. He had frequently spoken about the dual standards of justice and complained that he was singled out because he was a Mohajir leader.

According to MQM-Pakistan’s Syed Aminul Haque — who is the Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication — decisions to block or unblock websites are taken by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). Haque is involved in a £13 million property dispute with Hussain at the UK High Court.

Azizabadi confirmed that he knew the authorities had unblocked his party’s official website but he denied any backdoor deal or any arrangement.

He said: “We welcome the decision to unblock the MQM website. Altaf Hussain is a genuine representative of millions of Pakistanis. He is a patriotic Pakistani whose forefathers created Pakistan. He has campaigned for a long time for the lifting of the ban on the MQM and we will continue our peaceful and democratic struggle for our motherland.”

Azizabadi requested the authorities to end the "illegal ban" on Hussain’s speeches.
www.geo.tv

After seven years hiatus, MQM founder Altaf Hussain’s website unblocked in Pakistan

MQM-London spokesman also urges authorities to end ban on Altaf Hussain’s speeches in Pakistan
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
Click to expand...
Good news for Karachi & people of Karachi City, PAKISTAN...
 
Now again

Bhattakhori will increase..
Bori bund laashein.
Maqami ghair maqami fasaad
Pathan muhajir fasaad..


Haq ki khuli kitab altaf altaf .
Ham na ho hamare baad . Altaf altaf..
Sabse keh do saaf saaf..altaf altaf..
 
It’s easy to see what’s going on. Asim Munir Whiskey is doing this to crack the PTI vote.

With the real MQM gone Urdudans had started supporting PTI. With the crackdown on PTI, and their lackluster performance in Karachi, the vote in Karachi split into PTI and Jamaat e Islami.

Now the vote will split three ways, MQM, JI and PTI, or whatever remains if it.

Zardari will be laughing all the way to the bank.
 
For the betterment of Karachi MQM & JI & pti must joint hands & for get rid off from this cancer mafia (PPP)...
 
The biggest problem that Pakistan has - is the Pakistan Army and ISI - it is soo clear to see now.

I dont see a good future for Pakistan - it will continue to fall behind both India and Pakistan, and at this rate - Sri Lanka will rise and over take Pakistan.

Very sad to see...

At the end of the day, it is up to the people of Pakistan if they are prepared to accept this or not, but by accounts, they seem to want to.
 
Last edited:
The most important for the stability of PAKISTAN's Economy is to somehow kick out this crimenals hijacker political mafia PPP & it's leech goons from Karachi & for that there is only one party that can do it in a better way...
 

Similar threads

S
Altaf Hussain loses £10m properties case to MQM-P at UK High Court
Replies
0
Views
222
Shafsins
S
HAIDER
Khalid Maqbool is a RAW agent, MQM threat to national security: Mustafa Kamal and now
2
Replies
25
Views
1K
Riz
Riz
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
IHC issues notices on application for issuance of Altaf Hussain’s NICOP
Replies
0
Views
254
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
villageidiot
Miracle Miracle - Farooq Sattar, Mustafa Kamal join MQM-P
2 3
Replies
38
Views
2K
S.Y.A
S.Y.A
airmarshal
MQM - How Pakistan’s Most Feared Power Broker Controlled a Violent Megacity From London
Replies
7
Views
496
newb3e
newb3e

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom