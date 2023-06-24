mqm.org is now accessible across Pakistan.

Portal was blocked after Hussain's Aug 22 speech.

MQM-London spokesperson denies any backdoor deal.

After seven years hiatus, MQM founder Altaf Hussain’s website unblocked in Pakistan MQM-London spokesman also urges authorities to end ban on Altaf Hussain’s speeches in Pakistan

LONDON: Authorities in Pakistan have unblocked the official website of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader and founder Altaf Hussain — after a ban of seven years.The official website of Hussain’s MQM — mqm.org — is now accessible across Pakistan, MQM-London spokesman Mustafa Azizabadi confirmed tothat the website has been unblocked, generating huge online traffic especially from Karachi.Journalists in Karachi confirmed that Hussain’s official website is accessible in Karachi and the rest of Pakistan. Authorities in Pakistan blocked MQM-London’s website after Hussain’s controversial speech on August 22, 2016.A widespread crackdown against the MQM leadership had started and Hussain was completely excluded from the Pakistani party which disowned Hussain and his London associates. Some of the digital assets of his party were taken away by the MQM-Pakistan which had started working under Dr Farooq Sattar and other 'renegades' in the MQM-P.The unblocking of the MQM’s website follows after Hussain’s recent speeches in which he reminded the establishment of Pakistan that he had only criticised their role in politics while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan actually incited his supporters to attack the military installations. He had frequently spoken about the dual standards of justice and complained that he was singled out because he was a Mohajir leader.According to MQM-Pakistan’s Syed Aminul Haque — who is the Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication — decisions to block or unblock websites are taken by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). Haque is involved in a £13 million property dispute with Hussain at the UK High Court.Azizabadi confirmed that he knew the authorities had unblocked his party’s official website but he denied any backdoor deal or any arrangement.He said: “We welcome the decision to unblock the MQM website. Altaf Hussain is a genuine representative of millions of Pakistanis. He is a patriotic Pakistani whose forefathers created Pakistan. He has campaigned for a long time for the lifting of the ban on the MQM and we will continue our peaceful and democratic struggle for our motherland.”Azizabadi requested the authorities to end the "illegal ban" on Hussain’s speeches.