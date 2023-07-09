After making demands with China, Yellen meeting with "feminist econominist"

​

Yesterday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen had lunch with a number of "female economists". It is not clear what "economy" they talked about. But Yellen has a very interesting sentence: "The U.S. government has differences with the Chinese government, but has no opinion on the Chinese people"...This sentence is too familiar. They have not changed their tactics for so many years. They want to separate the Chinese government from the Chinese people, just like the public intellectuals wanted to separate "love the party" from "patriotism". But they probably forget that today's China, the government and the people, the party and the country, are inseparable from history to the present. The foundation of New China is the blood alliance between the government and the people. the country today. Just want to "separate" based on your high-sounding nonsense? It seems that the Jew has also been lying on the top and making money for too long, knowing nothing about the real world.Sorry, as a Chinese person, I have huge differences with the US government. Hundreds of military bases have been built around the US country. US warships and aircraft have been wandering in the coastal waters of China, threatening the safety of the Chinese people; the US is still attacking China The economic and technological blockade harms the interests of the Chinese people; former US President Barack Obama said: "Letting 1.4 billion Chinese people live the life of Americans is a huge disaster for the earth"... The United States has If the Chinese people are not allowed to live a good life, can this disagreement be less serious?As a member of the Chinese people, I also have huge differences with Yellen.Because Yellen made four demands on China in April:1. Continue to purchase U.S. treasury bonds to maintain the status of the U.S. dollar;2. Reduce investment in high-tech industries and continue to be a "sweatshop" for low-end industries and labor-intensive industries;3. The open market allows American companies and funds to enter China freely, and must purchase American goods (excluding high-tech products such as chip lithography machines);4. China should allow the divestment of some industrial chains.Translation translation, that is:"I still want to block you, be hostile to you, oppress you, ban your company, block your products, and not give you anything useful, but you can't be angry, you can't be hostile to me, block me, you still have to welcome me with open arms, Send me money, buy my bonds, take care of my economic problems, help the United States tide over the difficulties, and maintain the hegemony of the United States..."Before Yellen left, she said: "The United States prevents China from obtaining sensitive technologies such as semiconductors in the name of national security, not to harm China's economy"...meaning, although I block you, target you, and suppress you, I have no Maliciousness—is this a "three-body man" trick?The expectations of the American media for her trip are even more outrageous. They believe that the Chinese economy is about to collapse, and Yellen is not here to beg for food, but to "save China".Yellen came to China to talk about the "economy", is this the "economy" that she is talking about?Yellen thought that the few "female economists" she talked to could represent the Chinese people?Look at the behavior of these "female economists", does it have anything to do with the "Chinese people"?Yellen really wants to understand the Chinese economy. There are many ways. She can go to factories and mines in China, construction sites in China, and major port markets in China...but she chose an exquisite private room to share with several lifelong friends. "Female economists" who have never engaged in production, business, or economic work have lunch together, and they are not talking about economic topics.After a little glance, there is no real economics scholar at this table, and they are not even considered scholars. What's even more outrageous is that there is actually a "feminist economist" among them.Reuters reported on July 8 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen met with six female economists in Beijing on Saturday, "." A senior U.S. Treasury Department official said the lunch with Chinese economists would provide Yellen with "people outside the normal policy structure ." The U.S. side did not disclose the names of the women who attended the lunch... ."I'm sure we all share similar stories and experiences when it comes to working and facing challenges in the economy. I see this a lot when I'm the only woman in the room, and I'm sure many of you are at the decision-making table have had the same experience.”This set of things, translation translation, is actually "girls help girls", right?I'm a bit confused. Yellen came to China to talk about the economy? Still here for boxing?The rhetoric of neoliberalism has long been rotten and outdated. You may be able to attract some delusional liberals if you go to these "female economists" to preach, but they have long lost their appeal in China...There is no shortage of "Cheng Xin" and "Ye Wenjie" in China, but they have never been the mainstream of society, let alone represent the people. They are superior and have never really contacted the people of New China in their entire lives. You go to win over a group of people who live in fantasy , can you still expect them to give you a real China?