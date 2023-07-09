What's new

After making demands with China, Yellen meeting with "feminist econominist"

Guancha article
Yesterday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen had lunch with a number of "female economists". It is not clear what "economy" they talked about. But Yellen has a very interesting sentence: "The U.S. government has differences with the Chinese government, but has no opinion on the Chinese people"...


This sentence is too familiar. They have not changed their tactics for so many years. They want to separate the Chinese government from the Chinese people, just like the public intellectuals wanted to separate "love the party" from "patriotism". But they probably forget that today's China, the government and the people, the party and the country, are inseparable from history to the present. The foundation of New China is the blood alliance between the government and the people. the country today. Just want to "separate" based on your high-sounding nonsense? It seems that the Jew has also been lying on the top and making money for too long, knowing nothing about the real world.

Sorry, as a Chinese person, I have huge differences with the US government. Hundreds of military bases have been built around the US country. US warships and aircraft have been wandering in the coastal waters of China, threatening the safety of the Chinese people; the US is still attacking China The economic and technological blockade harms the interests of the Chinese people; former US President Barack Obama said: "Letting 1.4 billion Chinese people live the life of Americans is a huge disaster for the earth"... The United States has If the Chinese people are not allowed to live a good life, can this disagreement be less serious?

As a member of the Chinese people, I also have huge differences with Yellen.

Because Yellen made four demands on China in April:

1. Continue to purchase U.S. treasury bonds to maintain the status of the U.S. dollar;

2. Reduce investment in high-tech industries and continue to be a "sweatshop" for low-end industries and labor-intensive industries;

3. The open market allows American companies and funds to enter China freely, and must purchase American goods (excluding high-tech products such as chip lithography machines);

4. China should allow the divestment of some industrial chains.

Translation translation, that is:

"I still want to block you, be hostile to you, oppress you, ban your company, block your products, and not give you anything useful, but you can't be angry, you can't be hostile to me, block me, you still have to welcome me with open arms, Send me money, buy my bonds, take care of my economic problems, help the United States tide over the difficulties, and maintain the hegemony of the United States..."

Before Yellen left, she said: "The United States prevents China from obtaining sensitive technologies such as semiconductors in the name of national security, not to harm China's economy"...meaning, although I block you, target you, and suppress you, I have no Maliciousness—is this a "three-body man" trick?


The expectations of the American media for her trip are even more outrageous. They believe that the Chinese economy is about to collapse, and Yellen is not here to beg for food, but to "save China".

Yellen came to China to talk about the "economy", is this the "economy" that she is talking about?

Yellen thought that the few "female economists" she talked to could represent the Chinese people?

Look at the behavior of these "female economists", does it have anything to do with the "Chinese people"?

Yellen really wants to understand the Chinese economy. There are many ways. She can go to factories and mines in China, construction sites in China, and major port markets in China...but she chose an exquisite private room to share with several lifelong friends. "Female economists" who have never engaged in production, business, or economic work have lunch together, and they are not talking about economic topics.

After a little glance, there is no real economics scholar at this table, and they are not even considered scholars. What's even more outrageous is that there is actually a "feminist economist" among them.



Reuters reported on July 8 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen met with six female economists in Beijing on Saturday, " a move aimed at emphasizing gender diversity ." A senior U.S. Treasury Department official said the lunch with Chinese economists would provide Yellen with " an opportunity to interact with people outside the normal policy structure ." The U.S. side did not disclose the names of the women who attended the lunch... .

"I'm sure we all share similar stories and experiences when it comes to working and facing challenges in the economy. I see this a lot when I'm the only woman in the room, and I'm sure many of you are at the decision-making table have had the same experience.”


This set of things, translation translation, is actually "girls help girls", right?

I'm a bit confused. Yellen came to China to talk about the economy? Still here for boxing?

The rhetoric of neoliberalism has long been rotten and outdated. You may be able to attract some delusional liberals if you go to these "female economists" to preach, but they have long lost their appeal in China...

There is no shortage of "Cheng Xin" and "Ye Wenjie" in China, but they have never been the mainstream of society, let alone represent the people. They are superior and have never really contacted the people of New China in their entire lives. You go to win over a group of people who live in fantasy , can you still expect them to give you a real China?
1688873884994.png

Whose b*tches are these? It seems Beijining's ideological education still has many loopholes.

About "Cheng Xin" and "Ye Wenjie" mentioned in the last part of the articles, these are the two female characters who sold out humanity to the alien invaders in the chinese sci-fi book "3 Body Problem".
 
It is just American projection. For the US, their gov't and people are separate, sometimes they even look like rival.

It seem in the US, people that want things done, has to work hard to petition the gov't, using their vote as a leverage, so you need either lots of vote count or political power.

China and US has comparable budget revenue, and the US gov't expenditure is quite considerably more.

In China, you see lots and lots of big project that could have been a major event in other country get finished or started, almost every single week.

You ever wonder, why China gov't keep doing all this project after project? Couldn't possibly be buying vote, right?

And also where did all the US gov't budget and expenditure actually went to? Buying vote only?
 
JSCh said:
It is just American projection. For the US, their gov't and people are separate, sometimes they even look like rival.

It seem in the US, people that want things done, has to work hard to petition the gov't, using their vote as a leverage, so you need either lots of vote count or political power.

China and US has comparable budget revenue, and the US gov't expenditure is quite considerably more.

In China, you see lots and lots of big project that could have been a major event in other country get finished or started, almost every single week.

You ever wonder, why China gov't keep doing all this project after project? Couldn't possibly be buying vote, right?

And also where did all the US gov't budget and expenditure actually went to? Buying vote only?
Just wonder who are these females in the picture?
Asian americans in Beijing?
 
REhorror said:
As expected, a bunch of American-brainwashed...
they r each 郝景芳、刘倩、金刻羽、刘姝威、史丹、李玲、孙祁详，弦子，another one is Yellen's assistant.

Don't worry, these people have little to no influence on our nation's economic policy. They are just microblogging "economists", and their microblogs are now under siege by netizens.

Honestly, if Yellen can only find these few helpers. That's too disappointing.
 
MH.Yang said:
they r each 郝景芳、刘倩、金刻羽、刘姝威、史丹、李玲、孙祁详，another one is Yellen's assistant.

Don't worry, these people have little to no influence on our nation's economic policy. They are just microblogging "economists", and their microblogs are now under siege by netizens.

Honestly, if Yellen can only find these few helpers. That's too disappointing.
The fact she can find a full table of them in Beijing is worrying.

Not even concern troll, there's a huge problem with asian studying abroad and go home and spread bullsh*t.
 
REhorror said:
The fact she can find a full table of them in Beijing is worrying.

Not even concern troll, there's a huge problem with asian studying abroad and go home and spread bullsh*t.
China has a population of 1.4 billion, and a superpower like the United States is certainly able to find 8 people to eat with in China, even if 8,000 people are not difficult.

These are actually just a few internet celebrities, and the most important one is just the daughter of the president of the Chinese side of the Asian Investment Bank.

In fact, I doubt that the US can only find so many people who are probably covering for the really important people.

Yellen would not be stupid enough to reveal her real cards for a meal.
 
MH.Yang said:
These are actually just a few internet celebrities, and the most important one is just the daughter of the president of the Chinese side of the Asian Investment Bank.

In fact, I doubt that the US can only find so many people who are probably covering for the really important people.

Yellen would not be stupid enough to reveal her real cards for a meal.
This is Beijing, not Shanghai.
Surely you are kidding?
 
REhorror said:
Guancha article

View attachment 937821
Whose b*tches are these? It seems Beijining's ideological education still has many loopholes.

About "Cheng Xin" and "Ye Wenjie" mentioned in the last part of the articles, these are the two female characters who sold out humanity to the alien invaders in the chinese sci-fi book "3 Body Problem".
The United States has no agent in China on religious issues, and now it can only count on feminists.

These stupid women don't know the cruelty of the game between China and the United States.

I hope that one day they will know the serious consequences of being a foreign agent.
 
REhorror said:
This is Beijing, not Shanghai.
Surely you are kidding?
None of the women were from Beijing, they were from different provinces.

The daughter of a bank president, a science fiction writer, the China representative of a foreign magazine that has little or no influence in China, and a couple of Weibo celebrities from feminist organizations. What do you think they could do to make an impact?
 
MH.Yang said:
None of the women were from Beijing, they were from different provinces.

The daughter of a bank president, a science fiction writer, the China representative of a foreign magazine that has little or no influence in China, and a couple of Weibo celebrities from feminist organizations. What do you think they could do to make an impact?
But they can readily meet in Beijing.

I don't know about the impact, but I find it worrying that Yellen can summon her own feminist gang in China's home turf.
 
Char said:
The United States has no agent in China on religious issues, and now it can only count on feminists.

These stupid women don't know the cruelty of the game between China and the United States.

I hope that one day they will know the serious consequences of being a foreign agent.
Yes, we knew early on that these extreme feminist groups were funded by the United States. Their influence has always been monitored and controlled, and they can be banned across the board at any time. If the US is willing to keep pouring huge amounts of money into them, then we have no objection.
 
REhorror said:
But they can readily meet in Beijing.

I don't know about the impact, but I find it worrying that Yellen can summon her own feminist gang in China's home turf.
The DNC has used feminist organizations as a political tool relatively successfully in the USA, South Korea, Japan, Europe and elsewhere. But once again it makes the same mistake, and once again it thinks China is the same as those places.

It may have forgotten that the Chinese govt can mobilize two million people in 72 hours to respond to the earthquake in Wenchuan.
The Chinese govt could have mobilized 200,000 medical personnel to save Wuhan from an epidemic in 48 hours.
The Chinese govt can achieve policy 0 for up to three years in a country of 1.4 billion people.
The Chinese govt used only one document to completely destroy Falun Gong's organization in China.

Do you think these extremist feminist groups will survive for 48 hours when the Chinese govt thinks it needs to do something?
 

