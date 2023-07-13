What's new

After Koran burning in Sweden, UN approves Pakistan-led motion on religious hatred

In the wake of the burning of a Koran in Sweden, the United Nations Human Rights Council approved a contentious resolution on religious hatred on 12 July, reported news agency Reuters.

In response to last month's incident, Pakistan brought in the motion for the U.N. rights chief to publish a report on the topic and call on states to review their laws and plug gaps that may "impede the prevention and prosecution of acts and advocacy of religious hatred".

Earlier on 28 July, a demonstrator -- an Iraqi immigrant to Sweden -- burned the Koran outside Stockholm's central mosque in Stockholm, that sparked outrage across the Muslim world and protests in several Pakistani cities.


Following this, on 7 July, the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) supporters burnt a Swedish flag in Karachi during a protest to denounce the desecration of the Koran. The protest also took place in Pakistan's Lahore on 9 July.

Muslim states including Iran and Pakistan on 11 July said desecration of the Koran amounted to inciting religious hatred and called for accountability.

Though the resolution was opposed by the United States and the European Union who opined that it would conflict with their view on human rights and freedom of expression.
