After Huawei’s Mate 60 series, the Nova 12 series may get 5G capable Kirin chips​

After Huawei’s Mate 60 series, the Nova 12 series may get 5G capable Kirin chipsBy Debasish
Nov 20, 2023
Huawei’s upcoming Nova 12 series devices may support 5G connectivity with the company’s in-house Kirin SoC. The Nova 12 is expected to be powered by a Kirin 8 series chip, whereas the Nova 12 Pro is expected to get a Kirin 9 series chip. Although specific details aren’t confirmed yet.
Despite the technological limitations, Huawei continues to make devices that stand out from the restAccording to credible sources in the digital community, the Nova 12 is expected to get some exclusive features that aren’t available even on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered flagships. It may be due to some Kirin-exclusive capabilities, as we see on Google Tensor chips. One of the exclusive features might be satellite connectivity.
Other than the SoC, the Nova 12 series is expected to boast a 60 megapixel wide-angle selfie camera with a triple rear camera setup on the back. It includes a 50 megapixel main, a 12 megapixel ultrawide that supports macro, and a 50 megapixel telephoto. The device is backed by a 4800mAh battery and 66W fast charging.
Aside from the more premium Kirin 9 series chip, the Nova 12 Pro also gets a slightly bigger 4900mAh battery and a faster 88W charging support.
The Nova 12 series might release as early as December this year. Nonetheless, it’s also important to note that the supply of Huawei’s Kirin chips is currently below the demand. So, the availability of the devices might also be insufficient.
However, the company is working hard to surpass the technological limitations they have and is continuing to contribute to the development of newer technologies and making great devices. An example of this might be the addition of foldable technologies in the mid-range segment. In addition, as DCS expects, the company’s flagship devices may get a significant camera hardware upgrade.
