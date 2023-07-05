After Goat, Now Cow Raped in India

Areesh
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Mar 30, 2010
- Messages
- 44,077
- Reaction score
- 3
- Country
- Location
Bhopal Man Booked For Cow's Rape; 3rd Case Of Bestiality In MP In June
A case under section 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and a case diary has been sent to Hanumanganj police station for further probe
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal have registered a case against an unidentified man for allegedly having unnatural sex with a cow, an official said on Friday.
Bhopal Man Booked For Cow's Rape; 3rd Case Of Bestiality In MP In June
A case under section 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and a case diary has been sent to Hanumanganj police station for further probe
www.freepressjournal.in