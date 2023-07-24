What's new

After Chandrayaan-3, ISRO 🇮🇳 getting ready for Sun mission ADITYA-L1. Key things to know

NG Missile Vessels

1690191910500.png

ISRO, which launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon on July 14, is now gearing up for another big mission: Aditya-L1 mission to study the Sun. According to ISRO Chairman Somanath S, the space agency is making preparation for Aditya L1, India's first mission to study the sun, which is located at a distance of about 150 million kilometres from the earth and is the source of energy for our solar system. The Aditya-L1 mission will be launched by ISRO PSLV rocket from Sathish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

Objectives of ISRO's sun mission
According to ISRO, the spacecraft shall be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, which is about 1.5 million km from the Earth. A satellite placed in the halo orbit around the L1 point can view the Sun without any occultation/eclipses. "This will provide a greater advantage of observing the solar activities and its effect on space weather in real time," ISRO said.

The spacecraft, according to ISRO, will carry seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere and the outermost layers of the Sun (the corona). Four payloads will directly view the Sun and the remaining three payloads carry out studies of particles and fields at the Lagrange point L1 to provide more clues into the solar dynamics in the interplanetary medium.

The other objectives of Aditya L1 mission will be to understand the drivers for space weather (origin, composition and dynamics of solar wind), and identify the sequence of processes that occur at multiple layers (chromosphere, base and extended corona) which eventually leads to solar eruptive events.

Initially, according to ISRO, the spacecraft will be placed in a low earth orbit and later the orbit will be made more elliptical. Thereafter, the spacecraft will be launched towards the Lagrange point L1 by using on-board propulsion. As the spacecraft travels towards L1, it will exit the earths’ gravitational Sphere of Influence (SOI).

After exiting from earths’ gravitational Sphere of Influence, the cruise phase will start and subsequently the spacecraft will be injected into a large halo orbit around L1. The total travel time from launch to L1 would take about four months for Aditya-L1.

Last week, ISRO scientists successfully performed the fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, from the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) centre in Bengaluru. The next firing is planned for July 25 between 2 pm and 3 pm.
Unmanned Gaganyaan mission is due in few months too. I'm sure our ISRO folks are having sleepless nights for the next few months.
 
After Chandrayaan-3, These Are ISRO's Next 6 Missions And Their Respective Costs
1690192695110.png

It's been a week since India proudly launched Chandrayaan-3 successfully in its quest to become only the fourth nation after the US, Russia, and China to land on the moon.

But our country can have more of these proud moments in the coming years with the upcoming missions of ISRO.

ISRO's Upcoming Missions After Chandrayaan-3
1690192039380.png

As ISRO's ambitious moon mission Chandrayaan-3 continues on its path, let's look at ISRO's next six missions and their costs.

1.ADITYA-L1-2023
Expected cost: $45 million
1690192103889.png

Aditya L1 is the first space-based observatory-class Indian solar mission to study the Sun. The spacecraft is planned to be placed in a halo orbit around Lagrangian point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, which is about 1.5 million km from the Earth. A satellite placed in the halo orbit around the L1 point has the major advantage of continuously viewing the Sun without any occultation or eclipse. This will provide a greater advantage than observing the solar activities continuously.

The spacecraft carries seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere, and outermost layers of the Sun (the corona) using electromagnetic and particle detectors. Using the special vantage point of L1, four payloads about AdiTya-L1 directly view the sun, and the remaining three payloads carry out in-situ studies of particles and fields at Lagrange Point L1.

The Aditya L1 payloads are expected to provide crucial information to understand the problems of coronal heating, Coronal Mass Ejection, pre-flare and flare activities, and their characteristics, the dynamics of space weather, the study of the propagation of particles, fields in the interplanetary medium, etc.
Major objectives

• Understanding the Coronal Heating and Solar Wind Acceleration.

• Understanding the initiation of Coronal Mass ejections (CME), flares, and near-earth space weather.

• To understand the coupling and dynamics of the solar atmosphere.

• To understand solar wind distribution and temperature anisotropy

Uniqueness of the mission
• First spatially resolved solar disk in the near UV band.

• CME dynamics close to the solar disk (~ from 1.05 solar radius) and thereby providing information in the acceleration regime of CME that is not observed consistently.

• On-board intelligence to detect CMEs and solar flares for optimised observations and data volume.

• Directional and energy anisotropy.

2. NASA-ISRO SAR (NISAR) Satellite-January 2024
1690192216176.png

NASA-ISRO SAR (NISAR) is a low-earth orbit (LEO) observatory being jointly developed by NASA and ISRO. NISAR will map the entire globe in 12 days and provide spatially and temporally consistent data for understanding changes in Earth’s ecosystems, ice mass, vegetation biomass, sea level rise, groundwater, and natural hazards, including earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanoes, and landslides.

As per ISRO, this flagship partnership would have major contributions from both agencies. NASA is responsible for providing the L-Band SAR payload system, while ISRO supplied the S-Band SAR payload, and both of these SAR systems will make use of a large (about 12m diameter) common unfurlable reflector antenna. In addition, NASA would provide engineering payloads for the mission, including a Payload Data Subsystem, a high-rate Science Downlink System, GPS receivers, and a solid-state recorder.

The NISAR Observatory will be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota, on the southeast coast of the Indian peninsula, on the GSLV expendable launch vehicle contributed by ISRO. The target launch readiness date is January 2024. And the NISAR observatory will be launched from Indian Soil in the first quarter of 2024.

The launch sequence encompasses the time interval that takes the observatory from the ground, encapsulated in the launch vehicle fairing, to after separation and ends with the completion of solar array deployment and the observatory in an Earth-pointed attitude and in two-way communication with the ground. The launch sequence is a critical event.

3. SPADEX-Third quarter of 2024
Expected cost: $15 million
1690192298924.png

SPADEX, or Space Docking Experiment, is a twin spacecraft mission being developed by ISRO to mature technologies related to orbital rendezvous, docking, formation flying, and other proximity operations with a scope of applications in human spaceflight, in-space satellite servicing, and other proximity operations.

The SPADEX campaign would consist of two IMS-class (200 kg) satellites, one being Chaser and the other Target, and both would be launched as co-passengers or auxiliary payloads. Both spacecraft would be injected into slightly different orbits.

The Space Docking Experiment is currently scheduled for launch from Satish Dhawan Space Centre aboard a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle.

Objectives
-Autonomous rendezvous and docking

-Controlling one spacecraft with the attitude control system of another spacecraft while in docked configuration.

-Formation flying

-Remote robotic arm operations

With preliminary studies done in 2016, the Space Docking Experiment was approved by the Government of India, with initial funding of Rs 10 crore cleared in 2017. In June 2019, ISRO was looking for proposals to study remote robotic arm operation, rendezvous, and docking-related technologies on its PSLV fourth stage (PS4) orbital platform.

As per Wikipedia, SPADEX has been sanctioned $15 million in funding and is aiming for launch in the third quarter of 2024.

4.Mangalyaan-2-2024
1690192422259.png

Mars Orbiter Mission 2, also called Mangalyaan-2, is India's second interplanetary mission planned by ISRO. ISRO plans to launch this mission by 2024.

It had been mentioned that Mangalyaan-2 would be launched after moon mission Chandrayaan-3. The mission will reportedly include a hyperspectral camera, a high-resolution panchromatic camera, and a radar to understand early Martian crust, recent basalts, and boulder falls.

5.Gaganyaan-2024
Expected cost: $1.2 billion
1690192482038.png

Gaganyaan, India's first human space mission, is set to launch in 2024. The unmanned ‘G1 mission’ will launch in the fourth quarter of 2023, the second unmanned ‘G2 mission’ will launch in the second quarter of 2024, and the final human space flight 'H1 mission’ will launch in the fourth quarter of 2024.

6. Shukrayaan 1–2031
Expected cost: $60 million–$150 million
1690192575914.png

Earlier this year, P. Sreekumar, the Satish Dhawan Professor at ISRO and advisor to its space science programme, said that ISRO’s Venus mission, called Shukrayaan I, was expected to be launched in December 2024. The idea was born more than a decade ago, in 2012.

Optimal launch windows from Earth to Venus occur once every 19 months. This is why ISRO has ‘backup’ launch dates in 2026 and 2028 should it miss the 2024 opportunity. But even more optimal windows, which further reduce the amount of fuel required at liftoff, come around every eight years.

Sreekumar, speaking at an Indo-French astronomy meeting at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bengaluru, said "right now the 2031 window is very good", as per The Hindu report. He added that the mission is "waiting for formal approval and money", which are required before spacecraft assembly and testing.
www.google.com

After Chandrayaan-3, These Are ISRO's Next 6 Missions And Their Respective Costs

As ISRO's ambitious moon mission Chandrayaan-3 continues on its path, let's look at ISRO's next six missions and their costs.
Luna 3 has undergone four changes of orbit and is still 310,000 kilometers from the Moon. We don't need to discuss the luxury of hoping for a 100% successful soft landing, even a 99% successful hard landing would be difficult. You guys are actually fantasizing about the sun?
 

