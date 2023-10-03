What's new

After Balkanizing Russia, West's focus will be on Iran and not on China

Abdul Rehman Majeed

May people think that West will focus on China which is wrong.

China is part of G2.

There will be war of words with China but nothing will happen on the ground.

After Balkanizing Russia, West's focus will be on Iran and not on China

Iran has already been surrounded

Armenia will gone in the next few months.

This will allow Turkiye and Azerbaijan to full control the Northern border of Iran.

Afghanistan and Pakistan are already allies of NATO.

Once KSA and Israel deal is complete, Iran will be fully surrouded from all sdies.

Iran has no where to run.

This guy is living in an alternative universe or some sort of fantasy land. The "West" is currently shafting itself with it's policies. Almost bankrupt to it's eyeballs with migrants flooding in. Let's not kid ourselves with these BS theories.
 

