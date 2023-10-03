Abdul Rehman Majeed
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Dec 25, 2019
- Messages
- 4,862
- Reaction score
- -40
- Country
- Location
May people think that West will focus on China which is wrong.
China is part of G2.
There will be war of words with China but nothing will happen on the ground.
After Balkanizing Russia, West's focus will be on Iran and not on China
Iran has already been surrounded
Armenia will gone in the next few months.
This will allow Turkiye and Azerbaijan to full control the Northern border of Iran.
Afghanistan and Pakistan are already allies of NATO.
Once KSA and Israel deal is complete, Iran will be fully surrouded from all sdies.
Iran has no where to run.
China is part of G2.
There will be war of words with China but nothing will happen on the ground.
After Balkanizing Russia, West's focus will be on Iran and not on China
Iran has already been surrounded
Armenia will gone in the next few months.
This will allow Turkiye and Azerbaijan to full control the Northern border of Iran.
Afghanistan and Pakistan are already allies of NATO.
Once KSA and Israel deal is complete, Iran will be fully surrouded from all sdies.
Iran has no where to run.