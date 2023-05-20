What's new

After 4 years construction and $560 Million USD, Xinjiang Urumqi Cultural Center Opens

2023-05-04 16:46 HKT


This landmark building was finally completed. It consists of the Grand Theater, Concert Hall, Book City, Art Gallery, Museum, and Urban Planning Museum. It is composed of the cultural tower as the central stamen, also known as Liuguanxin, with a total construction area of about 248,000 square meters.

At present, the cultural center has been completed and will be fully opened. However, before it opened, it resembled a snow lotus and became a place where citizens rushed to take pictures. It became popular. The report of the CCTV light show is even more impressive. Boost the popularity of the cultural center.

W020220711335732840712.jpg
 
Xinjiang Urumqi Cultural Center : Grand Theater, Concert Hall, Book City, Art Gallery, Museum, and Urban Planning Museum

All houses of The Urumqi Cultural Center open free of charge to the public and tickets of concerts and stage shows are also gifted to the public

puzzle_proc.jpg

调整大小 W020230219611644180470.jpeg

调整大小 W020230219611644676634.jpeg

调整大小 W020230219611645462657.jpeg

调整大小 W020230219611648276033.jpeg

调整大小 W020230219611648423168.jpeg
 
微信图片_20230504181720.jpg

微信图片_20230504181557.jpg

微信图片_20230504181038.jpg

微信图片_20230504181705.jpg
 
does the cultural centre include a section on the rich islamic history of the region?

or has that been eliminated like the people ?
 
aziqbal said:
does the cultural centre include a section on the rich islamic history of the region?

or has that been eliminated like the people ?
Click to expand...
Are you blind or pretend to be blind as usual whenever talking about China.
 

