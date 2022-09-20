What's new

After 32 years First time Kashmiri girls are watching cinema in multiplex in Kashmir

_Nabil_ said:
I guess he means cast system, burning widows, shitting in the streets, .... You name it
No, freedom to watch movies without some weirdo telling it is work of satan.

mulj said:
Bharatians left Kashimr overnight?
Wet Dreams, eh?

Maula Jatt said:
Proud Kashmiri women historically were and continue to be at the forefronts of freedom struggle , they deserve all the happiness in the world
Including happiness of watching movies without being banned by funny guys in funny attire.

Primus said:
Most probably considering that's how they view Islam without looking at themselves first
Do women in Pakistan have freedom to watch movies in cinema hall?
In Kashmir previous Kashmiri government banned movies altogether.
 
HydraChess said:
No, freedom to watch movies without some weirdo telling it is work of satan.
Wet Dreams, eh?
This current Govt is making Kashmir development a priority, no longer stereotyped as an insurgency ridden state

Looking at some Islamist wailings here, investing in pharmaceutical manufacturing for Kashmir may not be a bad idea

More Kashmiri development > more global Islamist wailings > more pharma exports to these grotesque abominations> more revenues for Kashmir > More Kashmiri development

Rinse repeat

HydraChess said:
No, freedom to watch movies without some weirdo telling it is work of satan.


Wet Dreams, eh?


Including happiness of watching movies without being banned by funny guys in funny attire.
yes Kashmiri women deserve this and all the other happiness in the world for their tendentious sacrifices in their struggle for freedom from an occupying country that is different from it in terms of culture, religion,looks, linguistics, genetics, river system, or even the larger interconnected history in terms of migrations
HydraChess said:
Do women in Pakistan have freedom to watch movies in cinema hall?
In Kashmir previous Kashmiri government banned movies altogether.
Turingsage said:
Freedom from medieval oppression for half the population of Kashmir is welcome.
We need to ensure the women of Kashmir get into schools and universities
Can’t even protect your Indian actors in Kashmir about you must ensure you get Kashmiri women in cinemas lol
I see Indians are clamouring to flee Kashmir due to the intense hate and violence being shown to the slum dwellers by local Kashmiris .

Indian **** star attacked in Kashmir .

Srinagar: A youth was arrested for allegedly pelting stones at the film crew of Emraan Hashmi-starrer ‘Ground Zero’ in Anantnag district, officials said on Tuesday.
Some media reports claimed the actor was injured in the incident that took place on Sunday when the crew was shooting in the Pahalgam area.
Hashmi, however, said the reports are “inaccurate”.
After the film shooting ended at 7:15 pm on September 18, a miscreant pelted stones at the crew members, the Anantnag police said in a tweet.
“Accordingly FIR no. 77/2022 was registered in Police Station Pahalgam. The miscreant was identified and arrested,” it said.
 
my2cents said:
Also add slavery,
Dalits were literally living as serfs, hell there is modern day slavery in terms of "zameendari" in certain parts of rural India. not exactly a unique phenomena worldwide.

my2cents said:
multiple wives
ok and? I don't understand the point. lol, is that supposed to be unethical or something, if two parties are consenting to whatever social/domestic arrangement?

my2cents said:
bacha bazi
literally punishable by death, a bit odd considering its not a unique phenomena considering stories of priests abusing boys in mandirs. not to mention the generalization of a primarily afghan phenomena amongst the upper class pashtuns, who aren't usually the religious types.

my2cents said:
burka
so a face veil? contrary to polemics, these women have agency, and any conversation with a niqabi will tell you their motivation is piety, you might say they have a peculiar sense of matters or even "brainwashed", but they are usually wearing things of their own will. Similar phenomena can be observed with Hindu women in Rajhestan and the wearing of Ghoonghats. So I'm not sure what the point here is, other than throwing rocks from a glass house.
 

