After 32 years First time Kashmiri girls are watching cinema in multiplex in Kashmir

Freedom from medieval oppression for half the population of Kashmir is welcome.
We need to ensure the women of Kashmir get into schools and universities
Can’t even protect your Indian actors in Kashmir about you must ensure you get Kashmiri women in cinemas lol
I see Indians are clamouring to flee Kashmir due to the intense hate and violence being shown to the slum dwellers by local Kashmiris .
Indian **** star attacked in Kashmir .
Srinagar: A youth was arrested for allegedly pelting stones at the film crew of Emraan Hashmi-starrer ‘Ground Zero’ in Anantnag district, officials said on Tuesday.
Some media reports claimed the actor was injured in the incident that took place on Sunday when the crew was shooting in the Pahalgam area.
Hashmi, however, said the reports are “inaccurate”.
After the film shooting ended at 7:15 pm on September 18, a miscreant pelted stones at the crew members, the Anantnag police said in a tweet.
“Accordingly FIR no. 77/2022 was registered in Police Station Pahalgam. The miscreant was identified and arrested,” it said.