Afghans hate of Pakistan - The real reason

nahtanbob said: What is wrong with unified Pathan state ? look at European history - German & Italian nation states were formed over centuries



I realize Punjabi Muslim elite ruling Pakistan might not like the idea. For the record I am not advocating one. Click to expand...

We must also have united bengal and asam with banhaldesh. We must also have united Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan regions merge with their countries. We must also see hazara merging with Iranians. Phustoons areas merging with paksitan.Khalistan become a state. Tamil nadu becoming a state leaving the bimaru states once and for all.Nagas should have their own country what gave they to do with bikhari and marathiSo basically there is no end to this. The best is that nations should stay how they are.There is a stupid idea in the psyce of Indians that you can capture an area or land by force in todays world. You can capture it for some time but you can't hold it. Neither the people nor the land.You have so many culture but all day on all videos of sindh you see Indians flooding and saying hum qabsa ker lain ga etc wapis lain ga etc.So every part of paksitan, every culture of paksitan shared or otherwise always this idea of capturing. Don't know why.The kashmir is a dispute between two countries wheather you accept it or not or change as many laws as you want.yoi can't even capture that. Even if someone captures it for example pakistan captures it it has to do referendum and allows kashmiris to choose.So capturing doesn't work in this century.I don't known why Indians obsessed over capturing paksitan so much. Imagine you hate 14 carore Muslims in India. You want 22 carore more of us? And we are not those of your 7 decades of suppressed Muslims that have been taught to obey you.We are a different gameAzadi is a very beautiful thing. Once you have tasted it you become addicted. You can never give it up. You die for it but don't give it up even at the cost of your life.