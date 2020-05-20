What's new

Afghans hate of Pakistan - The real reason

main-qimg-c0abe0253d7ab31a0900c7f6eacf525b


main-qimg-c0abe0253d7ab31a0900c7f6eacf525b

main-qimg-961bf790fe0c55615a1177609000715d

main-qimg-02f164822f36bf3aa14904f150f16370
 
As we can see the "hate" stems mainly due to issue with Afgoons them selves. But they they being dishonest characters never tell the truth.

Indians willy nilly dont actually understand the reason for the hate, and they being the world biggest brain washed clowns just join the band wagon of bashing Pakistan.

i feel so sorry for indians trying lecture us here at PDF... they dont realise we are better informed then they are.
 
HttpError said:
lol, what were they thinking? They can do Kashmir style Lashkar invasion on us? We were the Fathers (inventor of this idea) and the kids are just trying to follow their father's footsteps. :lol:
they live in a dream world. they think they took down the Soviets by them selves... and they think they can take down Pakistan

indians even in their absurdness do not expect to take down Pakistan.
 
PradoTLC said:
As we can see the "hate" stems mainly due to issue with Afgoons them selves. But they they being dishonest characters never tell the truth.

Indians willy nilly dont actually understand the reason for the hate, and they being the world biggest brain washed clowns just join the band wagon of bashing Pakistan.

i feel so sorry for indians trying lecture us here at PDF... they dont realise we are better informed then they are.
What is wrong with unified Pathan state ? look at European history - German & Italian nation states were formed over centuries

I realize Punjabi Muslim elite ruling Pakistan might not like the idea. For the record I am not advocating one.
 
Many Afghans associated with the old Soviet regime, northern alliance and current Bonn government have been indoctrinated to hate Pakistan. They control the media and continue to push the anti Pakistan narrative today. These Afghan's have been manipulated by the Soviets, Americans, and Indians to prevent deeper cooperation between Afghanistan and Pakistan for their own geopolitical reasons.

nahtanbob said:
I realize Punjabi Muslim elite ruling Pakistan might not like the idea. For the record I am not advocating one.
Our PM is a Pashtoon.
 
CrazyZ said:
Many Afghans associated with the old Soviet regime, northern alliance and current Bonn government have been indoctrinated to hate Pakistan. They control the media and continue to push the anti Pakistan narrative today. These Afghan's has been manipulated by the Soviets, Americans, and Indians to prevent deeper cooperation between Afghanistan and Pakistan.



Our PM is a Pashtoon.
One figurehead does not change who the elite is
 
nahtanbob said:
What is wrong with unified Pathan state ? look at European history - German & Italian nation states were formed over centuries

I realize Punjabi Muslim elite ruling Pakistan might not like the idea. For the record I am not advocating one.
Nathan Pakhtuns in Pakistan for a very long time are advocating breaking Afghanistan and merging Pathan areas into Pakistan.... just like Mulsims in India should create another Muslim Country and Sikhs should break up and join Pakistan As well.

India should be cut down to its real size .... leave a small land for Modi RSS and break up other regions to create mini states ...
 
PradoTLC said:
As we can see the "hate" stems mainly due to issue with Afgoons them selves. But they they being dishonest characters never tell the truth.

Indians willy nilly dont actually understand the reason for the hate, and they being the world biggest brain washed clowns just join the band wagon of bashing Pakistan.

i feel so sorry for indians trying lecture us here at PDF... they dont realise we are better informed then they are.
It's in their dna.
They are kind of very werid. Don't know why. They don't think normally. I am not talking about phustoons of course. The phustoons of Pakistan except some ptm goons are very down to earth and practical and hardworking people.
But these afghans are shame on the face of the earth. They demand everything as though its their birth right. The fight with Pakistan is of no consequence. When paksitan came into being we are filled with Islam and Muslim brotherhood love. We even wanted better ties, relations, open borders, sharing our ports etc.
But the history remains true to this day.
I don't want to use bad lnagauge but they have some insect up their arses in case of paksitan. They want to hate and fight us for no reason. They blame USA, blame Britain, blame the world for their destruction. Shame..
 
nahtanbob said:
What is wrong with unified Pathan state ? look at European history - German & Italian nation states were formed over centuries

I realize Punjabi Muslim elite ruling Pakistan might not like the idea. For the record I am not advocating one.
No issue. Except Pakistani Pashtoon dont want it. But, a Unified Pashtoon "province" under Pakistan flag, bismillah.
 
nahtanbob said:
What is wrong with unified Pathan state ? look at European history - German & Italian nation states were formed over centuries

I realize Punjabi Muslim elite ruling Pakistan might not like the idea. For the record I am not advocating one.
We must also have united bengal and asam with banhaldesh. We must also have united Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan regions merge with their countries. We must also see hazara merging with Iranians. Phustoons areas merging with paksitan.
Khalistan become a state. Tamil nadu becoming a state leaving the bimaru states once and for all.
Nagas should have their own country what gave they to do with bikhari and marathi

So basically there is no end to this. The best is that nations should stay how they are.
There is a stupid idea in the psyce of Indians that you can capture an area or land by force in todays world. You can capture it for some time but you can't hold it. Neither the people nor the land.
You have so many culture but all day on all videos of sindh you see Indians flooding and saying hum qabsa ker lain ga etc wapis lain ga etc.
So every part of paksitan, every culture of paksitan shared or otherwise always this idea of capturing. Don't know why.
The kashmir is a dispute between two countries wheather you accept it or not or change as many laws as you want.yoi can't even capture that. Even if someone captures it for example pakistan captures it it has to do referendum and allows kashmiris to choose.
So capturing doesn't work in this century.
I don't known why Indians obsessed over capturing paksitan so much. Imagine you hate 14 carore Muslims in India. You want 22 carore more of us? And we are not those of your 7 decades of suppressed Muslims that have been taught to obey you.
We are a different game
Azadi is a very beautiful thing. Once you have tasted it you become addicted. You can never give it up. You die for it but don't give it up even at the cost of your life.
 
nahtanbob said:
What is wrong with unified Pathan state ? look at European history - German & Italian nation states were formed over centuries

I realize Punjabi Muslim elite ruling Pakistan might not like the idea. For the record I am not advocating one.
If u advocate to unify territories along ethnic lines...then it is Pakistan that would have a legitimate claim over Afghanistan's pukhtoon areas...not the other way around. Pakistan has far more Pukhtoons than Afghanistan.

As a thought experiment...I have posted before...to piece up Afganistan between its neighbors. Uzbek Afghans(and the corresponding territory) goes to Uzbekistan.
...Tajik Afghans(and the corresponding territory) goes to Tajikistan...and so on. There are pockets of population(like Uzbeks, Tajiks, Hazaras, etc.) that are also spread out...and it wouldn't be a clean cut division. For that...UN peacekeepers be deployed and a period of 5 years be given for ppl to move about.

This way Afganistan(and its ppl) will be absorbed by its neighbors...the issue of being landlocked would end. Their dispute over Pak territory(mainly over wanting access to the sea) would end. Under the more stable governments(as compared to Afganistan's government rn) of its neighbors...it would bring about order and stability...giving a chance to the Afghan ppl to progress in their new respective countries. With that stability, peace and prosperity, Afghanistan(the territories making up the country) would be less likely to serve as a hotbed for militants and the great game(that has been played for so long) and endless civil wars would be more likely to end.
 
nahtanbob said:
What is wrong with unified Pathan state ? look at European history - German & Italian nation states were formed over centuries

I realize Punjabi Muslim elite ruling Pakistan might not like the idea. For the record I am not advocating one.
In Pakistan provinces have complete autonomy. And even in dictators era pashtuns always made significant part of army establishment unlike Sindhis and baloch.

Afghani dream will die once they actually become functioning state. I already see tajiks, hazaras etc wanting nothing to do with Pakistan. Only soviet era afghani pashtuns still dream about it and bend backwards to please India in a hope they can take care of Pakistan.
 
nahtanbob said:
What is wrong with unified Pathan state ? look at European history - German & Italian nation states were formed over centuries

I realize Punjabi Muslim elite ruling Pakistan might not like the idea. For the record I am not advocating one.
Punjabi ruling elite?

lol




Look at the composition of the federal cabinet tells us how many Punjabi’s are there...


Lol


You Indians you really have no idea about Pakistan

Pakistansdefender said:
It's in their dna.
They are kind of very werid. Don't know why. They don't think normally. I am not talking about phustoons of course. The phustoons of Pakistan except some ptm goons are very down to earth and practical and hardworking people.
But these afghans are shame on the face of the earth. They demand everything as though its their birth right. The fight with Pakistan is of no consequence. When paksitan came into being we are filled with Islam and Muslim brotherhood love. We even wanted better ties, relations, open borders, sharing our ports etc.
But the history remains true to this day.
I don't want to use bad lnagauge but they have some insect up their arses in case of paksitan. They want to hate and fight us for no reason. They blame USA, blame Britain, blame the world for their destruction. Shame..
I know a lot of their hate seems irrational. Personally we should have let soviets done the dirty work... Gen. Zia "ummah" mentality backfired.

In the end we made their problem ....our problem

any way we seem to have learned our lesson ie stayed clear of Yemen and the Iran / Saudi spat .

as PM IK accurately said anybody who likes to support war should get his head examined.... @ modi - you listening?
 
