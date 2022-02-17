What's new

Afghanistan: Big Lessons from Gun run Taliban Government | Afghans face Starvation, No Economy, Failed Social Life, No Control & No Food for People

Afghanistan Big Lessons of Afghan Taliban Gun run Governance| Afghans face Starvation, No Economy, failed Social Life, no Control and No Food for People
  • Taliban with Gun is not the answer to governing a country. Look at Afghanistan now. Starvation, no economy and no money. With Gun and Army rule you can never ran a country, build economy and give food to its citizens. Revolt will come sooner or later. Afghanistan now is a disaster.

  • Important to understand every single person / citizen of any country is important and he/she should work to build its country's economy, livelihood, build new products, give services like IT services or financial services, sell agricultural products, do textile exports, create roads, make new buildings, build new infrastructure projects and work like professionals and create economic opportunities.

  • Pakistan should close the border completely and starve off the Afghanistan if border issues and cross-border attacks are not stopped.

  • No country is accepting Afghan Taliban government, Pakistan should first get its issues and border issues resolved, Donot ever accept Afghan Taliban government, there are lots of crazies in Afghanistan which have pissed off all the world countries.

  • Pakistan should act like Uzbekistan, Iran and any other border country and shoot any intruders or trouble makers intruding its country. Pakistan is too lenient.

  • Donot fall into false propaganda of Pasthuns lives on both sides, its like Punjabis live on both sides of India and Pakistan border, Uzbeks live on both sides of Afghanistan and Uzbekistan border, same like Tajiks, Baluch also live on both sides of Iran and Pakistan, all these borders are internationally recognized and have fences where-ever required.

  • Pakistan must keep building its border fence. Must strengthen the fence and border checking. Just like Uzbeks live in Afghanistan and border is accepted by Uzbekistan and Afghanistan, same way both sides of Pakistan and Afghanistan have Paktuns/ Pashtuns living, and border must be internationally recognized. Do not fall into wrong propaganda of Taliban who are failing to run Kabul now.

  • Governments should work for its people, decrease daily items prices, create schools and ease of business, with gun or army only it can not ran a government or a country. Economy is the key to any country's survival.

  • Build new housing societies, build new dams, create job opportunities, create law and order, increase security otherwise every country will be like what Afghanistan is now.
 
Pakistan Space Agency said:
The Taliban have announced their first budget of $508 million for the first quarter of 2022 without any sort of foreign aid.
Brother do you know 508 million is nothing to sustain a population of 30 million. The Afghan govt use to have a budget of 5.5 billion dollars ten times that amount. They have over 400,000 govt employees to pay, not including military forces. That’s not even enough is sustain their militia for 100,000 (alleged).
In the words of Zia this is peanuts.

would be appropriate to quote Yeltsin - You can make a throne of bayonets, but you can't sit on it for long.

The repression of the IEA is going to have a massive blowback. Taliban can’t run their government alone through repression, and they can’t deliver prosperity either, the people will rebel. And once that day comes, Pakistan will pay all its debts to the IEA.
 
As a country that routinely works against Pakistan's interests, kills innocent Pakistanis and claims Pakistani territory, the afghans MORE than deserve the above. Serves them right.
 
Pakistanis all over the world must start expose Afghan Taliban openly now on twitter, discussion forums, media and speak the truth of the issues to tackle Afghan Taliban or TTP head on.
 
What do you expect them to do, install industries and service sector and world class institutions with no working capital?

Afghan gov't's budget prior to Taliban was mostly financed by foreign aid. How are you expecting Talibs to offset that chunk of funding right from outset? Print money like US fed?
 
Watch this : These Afghans are dogs, failed Afghanistan. What do you hope from them, feed them, give them refuge and they bite back, these snakes must be handled hard:

These Afghan Talibs hate Iran, Hate Pakistan, Hate India, Hate America, Hate every other person, these scums need to be eliminated

What do you expect them to do, install industries and service sector and world class institutions with no working capital?

What do you expect them to do, install industries and service sector and world class institutions with no working capital?

Why not? afghans claim to be a superior race that should annex and rule over Pakistan and Iran. So when will they first learn how to feed themselves?
 
Why not? afghans claim to be a superior race that should annex and rule over Pakistan and Iran. So when will they first learn to feed themselves?
Brother. Sumeira Khan is a Pasthun from KPK, a brilliant journalist in my opinion a full patriotic Pakistani. A government must feed Afghans, a Taliban government must govern country with laws and rules, a Talib government must makes job opportunities, build Medial hospitasl, provide all a citizen needs for daily living, provide shelter, provide money but Afghanistan is now a shit hole. Why?

These Afghan Taliban wish to rule and capture Pakistan and Iran, these starving dogs can't even feed themselves. These Afghan Talibans give safe heavens to TTP terrorists, and think stupid people fill follow their Pasthun card, that Pasthuns live on both sides, basically, Afghan Taliban want money, food, material, from Pakistan and want to capture this side of livelihood to feed themselves. Look at Tajiks on both sides, Look at Uzbeks on both side, Look at Balochis on both sides, look at Kashmiris on both sides and look at Punjabis on both sides of border accept borders and live progressively in their own countries but these PTM -TTP lovers think they can manipulate Pasthuns/Pasktuns....infact there is no stoppage those pasthuns/paktuns who want to live in Afghanistan, can please leave Pakistan and go to Afghanistan, but the fact is every Paktun/Pasthun wants to live in their successful homelands in Pakistan, they never want to live in shit-hole Afghanistan.

 
Brother. Sumeira Khan is a Pasthun from KPK, a brilliant journalist in my opinion a full patriotic Pakistani. A government must feed Afghans, a Taliban government must govern country with laws and rules, a Talib government must makes job opportunities, build Medial hospitasl, provide all a citizen needs for daily living, provide shelter, provide money but Afghanistan is now a shit hole. Why?

These Afghan Taliban wish to rule and capture Pakistan and Iran, these starving dogs can't even feed themselves. These Afghan Talibans give safe heavens to TTP terrorists, and think stupid people fill follow their Pasthun card, that Pasthuns live on both sides, basically, Afghan Taliban want money, food, material, from Pakistan and want to capture this side of livelihood to feed themselves. Look at Tajiks on both sides, Look at Uzbeks on both side, Look at Balochis on both sides, look at Kashmiris on both sides and look at Punjabis on both sides of border accept borders and live progressively in their own countries but these PTM -TTP lovers think they can manipulate Pasthuns/Pasktuns....infact there is no stoppage those pasthuns/paktuns who want to live in Afghanistan, can please leave Pakistan and go to Afghanistan, but the fact is every Paktun/Pasthun wants to live in their successful homelands in Pakistan, they never want to live in shit-hole Afghanistan.

EXACTLY!!!........100% TOTAL agreement with you bhai. Which is why I could not care less with what happens to afghans and afghanistan. History has shown that NO MATTER what Pakistan does for them, we will ALWAYS be seen as the enemy to them. Better for us that the afghans are destroyed and wiped out.
 
Taliban, unfortunately, are proving to be quite "Faarigh", in every respect.
They are actually doing a good job. They have pretty much secured the country. Mind u its Afghanistan we r talking about, a country in war and lawless state since 4 decades.
 
Afghanistan should start selling drugs to CIA to feed their people.
 

