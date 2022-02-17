Afghanistan: Big Lessons from Gun run Taliban Government | Afghans face Starvation, No Economy, Failed Social Life, No Control & No Food for People

PAKISTANFOREVER said: Why not? afghans claim to be a superior race that should annex and rule over Pakistan and Iran. So when will they first learn to feed themselves? Click to expand...

Brother. Sumeira Khan is a Pasthun from KPK, a brilliant journalist in my opinion a full patriotic Pakistani. A government must feed Afghans, a Taliban government must govern country with laws and rules, a Talib government must makes job opportunities, build Medial hospitasl, provide all a citizen needs for daily living, provide shelter, provide money but Afghanistan is now a shit hole. Why?These Afghan Taliban wish to rule and capture Pakistan and Iran, these starving dogs can't even feed themselves. These Afghan Talibans give safe heavens to TTP terrorists, and think stupid people fill follow their Pasthun card, that Pasthuns live on both sides, basically, Afghan Taliban want money, food, material, from Pakistan and want to capture this side of livelihood to feed themselves. Look at Tajiks on both sides, Look at Uzbeks on both side, Look at Balochis on both sides, look at Kashmiris on both sides and look at Punjabis on both sides of border accept borders and live progressively in their own countries but these PTM -TTP lovers think they can manipulate Pasthuns/Pasktuns....infact there is no stoppage those pasthuns/paktuns who want to live in Afghanistan, can please leave Pakistan and go to Afghanistan, but the fact is every Paktun/Pasthun wants to live in their successful homelands in Pakistan, they never want to live in shit-hole Afghanistan.