Afghan - Iran clashes over Water Rights

Iron Shrappenel said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1662520044725719040

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1662592271303286784

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1662481600939016192

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1662725815304433665
The Taliban need to calm down, otherwise Iran will give a big beating to them. Iran can support the anti Taliban forces, create an west, north Afghanistan buffer state. At the moment everything is new so the neighbouring powers playing the waiting game.

afghanistan-and-pakistan-ethnic-groups (1).jpg
 
PakAlp said:
The Taliban need to calm down, otherwise Iran will give a big beating to them. Iran can support the anti Taliban forces, create an west, north Afghanistan buffer state. At the moment everything is new so the neighbouring powers playing the waiting game.

Interesting, let's see how things roll out... Iranian retaliation clips will be appreciated 👍🏼

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1662784214796759044
2 videos i could find. One posted above and some generals here.
Slicing up Afghanistan into manageable parts may be possible.
 
O my. Talis going Full retard like 90s again.
They are going to get there a** handed to them.
Chewing much more then they can bite. Probably to Divert Attention of local Afghans from the clusterfuck they have made of the economy and Govt of Afghanistan.
 

