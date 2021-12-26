AF-Pak One Confederation, Two Systems

US had realized during its war against Afghanistan that it was actually comprised of one war in two countries which were integrated with each other due to religious, linguistic, ethnic and cultural ties.



Historically, they had been part of the same Muslim Empire for hundreds of years and even before the Muslims there were Hindu Empires spanning across these two countries.



Now that the Taliban have defeated the Americans, we should have a peace deal with the TTP and raise new units like the French Foreign Legion comprised of former TTP soldiers for foreign (infantry and guerrilla) wars.



I have heard that Napoleon Bonaparte utilized the San Clout revolutionaries who brought about the French Revolution in his foreign wars.



After the peace deal we will be able to reduce military resources on the western border.



As for the Durand Line issue, it can be easily made a non-issue overnight by having Visa Free Travel and Trade without Customs Duty with Afghanistan.



We should try to create a Confederation with Afghanistan in the same way China created One Country, Two Systems after getting Hong Kong back from Britain after a hundred years of occupation.



It was the policy of Great Britain to sever the overland Silk Road Trade of India with the Central Asia and Russia as Britain was a Sea Power and wanted trade through its ships.



Now we can resume the overland trade with the success of CPEC project of China. We have recently signed the Gas Pipeline project with Russia. We have successfully established train link with Turkey through Iran. A Chinese train brought the goods meant for Afghanistan to a neighbouring Central Asian State for onward dispatch by road.



We can have two political and legal systems with Western laws in Pakistan and Sharia system in Afghanistan at the same time.



Pakistan will benefit from a safe western border and a big market for Pakistan exports from Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Multan and Karachi in Afghanistan and Central Asia.



This year we got cheap high quality Pomegranate and Grapes from Afghanistan.



Our PIA and Airforce technicians can very easily manage the airports of Afghanistan.