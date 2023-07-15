Advice needed on a trip to Great Britain, United Kingdom for a week

I will be travelling with my wife to the United Kingdom where we will have 6-7 days to explore the country in August. The plan is that my uncle who lives in Kent will pick us up and take us to his place and the next day, we will travel from Kent to London. I was checking on google maps that the distance b/w his residence and London is an hour and 30 minutes via driving and by public transport it could actually take 3.5-4 hours therefore i think we will need to book a hotel in London for a couple of days.



We will obviously be going to London to explore all the main tourist attractions. Our original plan was to devote all our days to the city of London but others have advised us on spending not more than 3 days exploring London and the remaining time exploring the English Country Side because London can get boring pretty fast.



Will be greatful if people living in the UK will be able to provide some good feedback on how to make the most of this 6-7 day experience in the UK in August.