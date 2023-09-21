Advice Needed! Confused regarding AI course / career

PaklovesTurkiye
Hey Guys!
I have a non-IT background but I want to jump in the world of AI
But I am bit nervous
Would I be able to compete with a guy who holds a 4 year college/university degree in AI?
I mean there is serious competition and what are the chances of success for a person who is new to AI and have no IT background?
Thanks...
