What's new

Advice Needed! Confused regarding AI course / career

PaklovesTurkiye

PaklovesTurkiye

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Dec 1, 2015
Messages
7,288
Reaction score
10
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Hey Guys!

I have a non-IT background but I want to jump in the world of AI

But I am bit nervous

Would I be able to compete with a guy who holds a 4 year college/university degree in AI?

I mean there is serious competition and what are the chances of success for a person who is new to AI and have no IT background?

Thanks...
 

Similar threads

B
Bangladeshi-origin Rumman Chowdhury among Times 100 most influential people in AI
Replies
6
Views
290
saif
S
Hamartia Antidote
SCMP: AI may put half of China’s jobs at risk. We asked ChatGPT for career advice
Replies
6
Views
436
大汉奸柳传志
大汉奸柳传志
ghazi52
Adapting to AI disruption in finance
Replies
0
Views
299
ghazi52
ghazi52
F-22Raptor
Will China overtake the U.S. on AI? Probably not. Here’s why.
2
Replies
23
Views
434
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
F-22Raptor
US chipmaker Nvidia strikes AI gold
Replies
0
Views
333
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom