Adios Dr. Saleemul Huq, Bangladesh's mentor in climate change action and activism

Dr Saleemul Huq. Sketch: TBSDr Saleemul Huq was at the top of the knowledge tier in climate change science and actions, but he was one of the most accessible among them. If a person's sincerity in sharing knowledge could be illustrated in words, this was it.If you called him for expert opinion, advice or suggestion, he would receive calls. If he couldn't receive calls, he would call you back. If you followed him on Twitter, he sure would follow you back no matter who you are.A country severely impacted by the fallout of climate change for which it contributes little, Saleemul Huq was the champion who advocated the cause of Bangladesh on the global stage, bargained and negotiated on its behalf.Born in 1952, the year of the historic language movement, 71-year-old Dr Huq breathed his last in the early hours of 29 October 2023 in Dhaka. Bangladesh mourns his sudden death. His colleagues, the climate activists of Bangladesh and people across ages and professions took to X (Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook to express their loss and condolences to his family.Dr Huq was the Director of the International Centre for Climate Change and Development (ICCCAD) since 2009. A senior fellow at the International Institute for Environment and Development (IIED), he was involved in building negotiating capacity and supporting the engagement of the Least Developed Countries in the UNFCCC.He was also involved in negotiator training for LDCs, research into vulnerability and adaptation to climate change, policy briefings as well and support for the Adaptation Fund Board.He was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2022 New Year Honours for services to combating international climate change. Dr Saleemul was also the chair of the Expert Advisory Group for the Climate Vulnerable Forum and a senior adviser on Locally-Led Adaptation with the Global Centre on Adaptation headquartered in the Netherlands.He was one of the founding members of the Bangladesh Centre for Advanced Studies (BCAS) in 1986 and its first executive director. He became an Academic Visitor at the Huxley School of Environment at the Imperial College in London where he taught Global Environmental Policies.Most recently, Dr Huq was the Chairman of the BCAS Board of Directors and also the Director of the International Centre for Climate and Development (ICCAD) at the Independent University.Raquibul Amin, the IUCN country representative in Bangladesh, is a contemporary champion of climate change and biodiversity activism in the country, who regards Saleemul Huq's influence and guidance in their life in high regard."Personally it was a great loss [for me] because he was a mentor. He was a person who was there for you anytime. He advised us on anything regarding climate change – we had projects on gender and climate. Whenever I called him, he explained things to me very nicely. We had great interaction with him on climate change's impact on people, gender issues particularly and biodiversity loss," he told The Business Standard.Raquibul Amin added that in the last few years, Saleemul Huq has significantly advocated for nature-based solutions. "When we launched NBS Standard globally, we invited him to be a member of the global advisory body. He also became a member of the regional NBS hub in China. He joined it with pleasure and contributed significantly," Raquibul said.Dr Sebastian Groh is the CEO of SOLshare, a renowned climate-tech company.It was back in 2016, Groh had just published a small piece in a local daily on bringing electricity to more Bangladeshis when Saleem called him into his office at ICCCAD for a cup of tea."Ever since, every step of the way, I personally, as well as SOLshare, could count on his support, like in 2017 when he visited us in our tiny office cum flat in DOHS Baridhara.I felt deeply honored and astonished by his humility that whenever I had the chance to speak alongside him on a panel, such as just earlier this month at IUB, he would say that he always feels that we complement each other, making a point that Bangladesh is not only a victim but foremost can be an example for the world to learn from when it comes to dealing with climate change," Groh wrote to The Business Standard through WhatsApp.He represented Bangladesh, Groh said, he represented the group of climate-vulnerable forums in the world and taught us all what it means to fight climate change in a fair way."When we met for the last time two weeks back, he told me two things: first, he reminisced that when Prince William made him an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) last year, they had a short chat about Bangladesh and how Prince William had met Eshrat from SOLshare earlier that year and is eager to support more.And then secondly, he went on: 'Sebastian, at this COP28 we will finally seriously deal with the issue of loss and damage.' The issue that was closest to his heart, was the consequences of climate change that go beyond what people can adapt to.The world has lost a fearless fighter, a torch bearer in the name of climate justice - a man who wouldn't take No for an answer, fighting in every single COP since 1995 in Berlin," Groh added.In early life, Saleemul Huq completed his BSc with honours from Imperial College, London, in 1975. He had his PhD in plant sciences from Imperial College in 1978. Among many of Dr Huq's prestigious fellowships, were the Robert-Macnamara Fellowship from the World Bank and the Duggan Fellowship from NRDC.He published numerous articles in scientific and popular journals. He was a lead author of the chapter on Adaptation and Sustainable Development in the third assessment report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).He was one of the coordinating lead authors of 'Inter-relationships between adaptation and mitigation' in the IPCC's Fourth Assessment Report (2007). Saleemul Huq contributed to the reports of the IPCC which was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007.Gawher Nayeem Wahra, a climate change and disaster management expert, told The Business Standard that besides negotiating for Bangladesh, Dr Saleemul Huq prepared many bureaucrats, and upgraded their knowledge over the years."When the climate issue was first added to the environment and forest department, they didn't have a clear idea about it. The scientific contribution [of Dr Huq] was massive for the country," Nayeem Wahra said. "Many work in this sector now, but his hard work and talent contributed greatly. He gave himself selflessly, which the NGOs and the academicians cannot do."Wahra added that although Saleemul Huq was old and not in a healthy state, he still responded whenever he was called. "It may seem that he only flew back from England on an aeroplane, but actually that too was not easy for his age," he said, "Not only the bureaucrats but also NGO workers - today, those who talk and work on climate change, are his students or junior colleagues, or he was their mentor.""This is a big damage for Bangladesh and it is not easily replaceable. Bangladesh will miss him, and everyone will miss him," added Wahra.Raquibul Amin believes Bangladesh has lost one of its great negotiators. The way he understood the global south, and represented them in various global negotiations of climate change and adaptation mitigation was unmatched, he said."On one hand he was an international figure with global authority. But beyond that as a human, the loss of Dr Saleem is irreplaceable. As my mentor, I will remember him for his affection.Although a big person, he was easily accessible; for his intention to contribute, his inclusiveness and down-to-earth character and for not being a protocol-conscious person. He liked to help people genuinely in the sphere of knowledge and never hesitated to share them. This is definitely a big loss for Bangladesh," said Raquibul Amin.