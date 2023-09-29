Actions against spectrum of illegal activities to continue with full force, says army chief

Gen Munir attends Provincial Apex Committee meeting in Lahore.

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir has assured that the “law enforcement actions” launched “against the spectrum of illegal activities will continue with full force”, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.The army chief made the assurance during the Provincial Apex Committee meeting he attended along with Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi during his trip to Lahore on Thursday.As per the military’s media wing, the committee was briefed about the overall security situation, including law enforcement actions against electricity and gas theft, hoarding and foreign currency smuggling. The meeting was also briefed on steps taken for the protection of minorities and, the progress of operations in the Kacha (riverine) area and reviewed repatriation of illegal foreign nationals.“Law enforcement actions against the spectrum of illegal activities will continue with full force in collaboration with the law enforcing agencies and the concerned government departments to rid Pakistan from the substantial economic losses it continues to suffer due to pilferage done by different methods,” Gen Munir was quoted by the ISPR.The apex committee was also briefed on the progress of the Special Investment Facilitation Council and Green Punjab initiatives.Gen Munir emphasised the “need for synergy among all relevant departments for gainful effects of the landmark initiatives”.“The participants affirmed that state institutions, government departments and people are united for the progress and prosperity of the province,” said the ISPR.Earlier, upon arrival, Gen Munir was received by Lahore corps commander.The Punjab apex committee meeting comes a day after the army chief attended a similar meeting of KP.During the day-long visit to Peshawar, the army chief attended the meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee along with Caretaker KP Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan.The meeting was briefed about the “overall security situation including initiatives against smuggling, hoarding and drug trafficking”.The moot affirmed that the state and the people were “united for the protection of life and property of citizens”. They also paid rich tribute to the martyrs and their families.