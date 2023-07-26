What's new

ACM Zaheer Ahmad Babar on an official visit to China

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
97,885
Reaction score
107
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,
ACM Zaheer Ahmad Babar on an official visit to China
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1684169256618070018

Chinese defense minister meets with Pakistan's air force chief​

E-mailXinhua,
July 25, 2023

BEIJING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Li Shangfu met with Pakistan Air Force Chief Zaheer Ahmad Babar in Beijing on Tuesday.

Li said during the meeting that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners and iron-clad friends. The two sides should promote close cooperation in all fields and build an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, he said.

The air forces of the two countries should enhance their collaborative capability through joint exercises, Li added.

The Pakistan Air Force is willing to further promote exchanges with the Chinese side in fields such as combat and equipment, so as to make positive contributions to jointly coping with ever-changing regional security challenges, Babar said. Enditem
 

Similar threads

ghazi52
ACM Zaheer Ahmad Babar on an official visit to Turkiye
Replies
12
Views
2K
PDF
PDF
ghazi52
ACM Zaheer Ahmad Babar on an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Replies
1
Views
2K
Super Falcon
Super Falcon
C
Air Chief Zaheer Ahmad. Wrong person at top position
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
91
Views
8K
Dalit
Dalit
B
Chinese Defense Minister meets with Bangladesh Chief of Naval Staff
Replies
0
Views
336
Black_cats
B
Homo Sapiens
Chinese defense minister meets Bangladesh Navy chief
Replies
0
Views
300
Homo Sapiens
Homo Sapiens

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom