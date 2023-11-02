Menthol
Good News For Alibaba - ACCEL Chip Outshines Nvidia's AI Chips, China Claims - Alibaba Gr Holding (NYSE:BABA), NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)
Chinese scientists, in collaboration with China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, have developed a new chip that outperforms current high-performance
This innovative chip, known as the All-Analogue Chip Combining Electronics and Light (ACCEL), is light-based and utilizes photons for computing and data transmission, offering faster speeds and higher energy efficiency.
In laboratory tests, the ACCEL chip achieved a computing speed of 4.6 PFLOPS, making it 3,000 times faster than one of the most widely used commercial AI chips, Nvidia’s A100.
Furthermore, the ACCEL chip’s energy consumption is 4 million times lower than that of the A100.
This is amazing!!!
3000 times faster than the fastest chip today with 4,000,000 times lower energy consumption.
I can't imagine using a smartphone that is able to play Cyberpunk 2077 and I just need to recharge it once a month!