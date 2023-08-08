Abducted Bangladeshi UN official Sufiul recued from Al-Qaeda in Yemen​

Diplomatic CorrespondentDhakaUpdated: 08 Aug 2023, 15: 16Sufiul AnamCollectedBangladeshi UN official Lt Col Sufiul Anam (retd), who had been abducted by Yemen’s branch of Al-Qaeda, was rescued on Tuesday after 18 months.He is fine and may be brought back home Today, Wednesday.A source in the government said under the directives of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, the National Security Intelligence (NSI) rescued Sufiul Anam.Family sources said Sufiul is now in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He has underwent a primary health check-up there.A government source said Sufiul has expressed his gratefulness to prime minister Sheikh Hasina after release from Al-Qaeda militants and he sought blessings from the people of the country.His wife and children have talked to Sufiul who is now in the UAE. His wife and family members are now in Canada.AKM Sufiul Anam was the field coordination officer of the UN Department of Safety and Security in Aden.on 11 February 2022, Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) kidnapped Anam and four others as they was returning to the port city of Aden after a field mission.The militants demanded USD 30 million as ransom.In September, Sufiul appealed to different parties including UN for his release from the abductees.In a video message he said he is in a bad condition. He may be killed if the demand of the abductees is not met. The abductees released the video.Later the SITE Intelligence Group brought the matter to the fore.On 29 December 2022, the foreign ministry approved the visit of a five-member team to Yemen.The delegation led by Col Kazi Mohammad Zakaria was formed.