A walk in ancient Xinjiang desert oasis silkroad city Hotan old town, the most air polluted city not by industries but by daily sandstorms

A walk in ancient Xinjiang desert oasis silkroad city Hotan old town, the most air polluted city is not caused by industries but by daily sandstorms
Hotan has a cold desert climate with a mean annual total of only 36.5 millimetres (1.44 in) of precipitation falling on 17.3 days of the year.
Hotan is largely dominated by the Uyghurs, and as of 2015, 311,050 of the 348,289 residents of the county were Uyghur, 35,897 were Han Chinese and 1,342 were from other ethnic groups.
