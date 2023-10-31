What's new

A walk in ancient Xinjiang desert oasis silkroad city Hotan old town, the most air polluted city not by industries but by daily sandstorms

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
64,720
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China
A walk in ancient Xinjiang desert oasis silkroad city Hotan old town, the most air polluted city is not caused by industries but by daily sandstorms
Hotan has a cold desert climate with a mean annual total of only 36.5 millimetres (1.44 in) of precipitation falling on 17.3 days of the year.

Hotan is largely dominated by the Uyghurs, and as of 2015, 311,050 of the 348,289 residents of the county were Uyghur, 35,897 were Han Chinese and 1,342 were from other ethnic groups.

 
Last edited:
The Chinese city of Hotan in Xinjiang province has been named the most polluted city in the world, The air pollution in China’s Hotan, with a PM2.5 of 110.2µg/m3, was largely attributed to local sandstorms given its proximity to the Taklimakan Desert, the world’s largest shifting sand desert.
Click to expand...
The air pollation in Hotan is not caused by human activities and industries, in recent years, with the government effort such as massive tree planting campaign to form protective "Green Belts" around the city, the air quality has been improved significantly year on year.

Hotan satelite photo, the Green Belts are expanding year on year

34b5328327a4492796567865888be3c7.png
 
Last edited:
What kind of Cuisine is served there?
 
Hotan is in the desert, the biggest problem is the city gets hit by sandstorms every a few days, in recent years the government planted tens of million trees to protect this ancient town, it's getting better but still people can feel sand in their eyes, mounths and noses.

Old photo from 2 decades ago shows people praying in standstorm in Hotan in the past, it was way of life for them to deal with sandstorms for thousands of years.

pod-23-02-2021_nationalgeographic_1270568_proc-jpg.871824


Some routine work for Hotan police officers
7c67abf5ly1h4c40pye8xj218z0u041r-jpg.874127
 
The government "Green Belts" project in Hotan claims the lands from one of the world's biggest desert bit by bit, with the spread of the Green trees and vegetations, the air quality in Hotan improves sigificantly year on year.

The Green Belts project is successfully pushing back the encroaching deserts

调整大小 v2-cc064fcb9193ea4914afa5fe531378ab_1440w_proc.jpg

W020191029061519604275.jpg

调整大小 da298d439bb04429ad88e28577e529f5.jpg

调整大小 W020200617485752552397_proc.jpg

w020220828301583855540-jpeg.881760
 
Last edited:

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Uighur girl shows around a small desert oassis town Hotan and its Uighur style architecture in southern Xinjiang
Replies
0
Views
458
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Nan Yang
A visit to Xinjiang, China / Accomplishments belie U.S. propaganda
Replies
0
Views
327
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
J
The 100 most polluted cities in the world
Replies
4
Views
1K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Tresbon
A Week In Xinjiang’s Absolute Surveillance State
2 3
Replies
33
Views
3K
T-Rex
T-Rex
Yankee-stani
The American Dream Is Alive In China
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
103
Views
8K
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom