What's new

A suggestion to help the forum part 2

313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Mar 14, 2017
Messages
12,957
Reaction score
45
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
So we're considering making the forum ISPR compliant which is fair enough - if family or friends had Vigos parked outside I'd probably do the same.

On this subject I won't be curbing my criticism but I will be making it in respectful language - I'd ask others to at the least do that too.

Anyways - that's not what I'm going to suggest today. My suggestion is - straight ban the trolls, especially Indian trolls. You've got some of these bakhts sorts here just to abuse and we have to go through the hoops to ban them.

Just press the button. Every time they re-appear do the same - express service. They stink up the place.

Now I don't mean people like Virus who is funny, or people who are critical - but some who are outright abusive like kaarma. Why are we tolerating these penchod?!
 
Constructive criticism is okay. I think this forum was flagged because people were straight up insulting any and all officers, their family, calling for violence, calling them zionists, and encouraging gullible people to do attack innocents with no justifiable reason.

We must be rationale in our critique, and we must understand that promoting a civil war in our own lands is not to our benefit but to our enemies.

If we have problems with the operational procedures and decisions of the army, we should voice them respectfully without insults and without calls to violence.

I would like to take this opportunity to request the honourable COAS Asim Munir to flatten Kandahar for its continued and persistent aggression against the paak land.
 
Talk about missing the forest for the trees.

The reach of this forum is nothing compared to the reddit Pakistani page, fb groups, twitter accounts and most of all tik tok.

Most of the accounts on this forum understand the need for a strong military. The rhetoric on tik tok among the aaam Pakistani awam is even more toxic.

I believe some faujeeti accounts on this forum with links to the military have childishly made people in authority aware of viewpoints expressed in this forum and hence have put this forum and the mods (plus their families) at risk.

We can guess who these faujeeti accounts are.
 

Similar threads

HAIDER
A suggestion to all members and please help the forum
6 7 8 9 10 11
Replies
154
Views
4K
Ghessan
Ghessan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Abbasi calls outgoing NA 'worst in history', regrets to be a part of it
Replies
5
Views
302
S.Y.A
S.Y.A
T
The influence of the Zionist lobby on Pakistan
Replies
4
Views
299
SEOminati
SEOminati
S
Feedback needed on how to help a parent struggling with bereavement and the loss of their spouse?
Replies
2
Views
434
SaadH
S
hatehs
Karnataka: Modi-Ji tells Hindus to vote in the name of monkey god Hanuman while casting their votes for upcoming polls
5 6 7 8 9 10
Replies
136
Views
4K
jamahir
jamahir

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom