A suggestion to help the forum part 2

So we're considering making the forum ISPR compliant which is fair enough - if family or friends had Vigos parked outside I'd probably do the same.



On this subject I won't be curbing my criticism but I will be making it in respectful language - I'd ask others to at the least do that too.



Anyways - that's not what I'm going to suggest today. My suggestion is - straight ban the trolls, especially Indian trolls. You've got some of these bakhts sorts here just to abuse and we have to go through the hoops to ban them.



Just press the button. Every time they re-appear do the same - express service. They stink up the place.



Now I don't mean people like Virus who is funny, or people who are critical - but some who are outright abusive like kaarma. Why are we tolerating these penchod?!