A suggestion to all members and please help the forum

If the 'institution' plays politics, it will not be given respect.



You can't be trying to murder the most popular leader, try to impose thieves on the nation and then expect respect.



Most of the fallen soldiers, their unfortunate martyrdom could be avoided if generals do their prime job for which nation pays them through their nose. For 20 years, Pakistan has been in war against terror. Yet, we find our soldiers in soft skin vehicles patrolling areas where we know there's terrorism. Yet, generals have apartments in London and New York.



Im sorry. I might have gone too far. But reality is army will have to earn respect. It's not going be there to be taken for granted.



I can go silent and not visit this forum. I have never been disrespectful to fellow members. I want to respect army but only if it does it's job the nation pays it for.