A suggestion to all members and please help the forum

HAIDER

HAIDER

It is simple, please respect the institutions and the fallen soldiers. And politics need to be debated in a civil manner. No more abusive language. .. my 2 cents..

This forum is a huge blessing to express our opinion. It is the responsibility of everyone to protect the sanctity of this forum.
 
HAIDER said:
It is simple, please respect the institutions and the fallen soldiers. And politics need to be debated in a civil manner. No more abusive language. .. my 2 cents..

This forum is a huge blessing to express our opinion. It is the responsibility of everyone to protect the sanctity of this forum.
I will not respect them I can only stay silent for this forum
 
HAIDER said:
I think in new situations we need to learn the art of criticism. Where the words are harmless lethal.
Doesn't matter, people who are running the forum are still in Pakistan their lives are in real danger, for our entertainment its unfair to put the lives and their families in danger.
 
Here's my suggestion:
  1. Post a sticky with new rules that must be followed, whatever they are, as required by the authorities. If we follow their rules then they can't object.
  2. Let every member become an enforcer of those rules. If anyone breaks the new rules any other member can report it to mods and they can delete the post. There are lots of pro-establishment members who would be happy to report rule breaking posts.
That it. Members will understand that this needs to be done and will be happy to wait until the time the new rules aren't required any more.
 
HttpError said:
For the reason alone, use throw away accounts + VPN + Use Protonmail.com + Anti-Finger print web browser.
yes but it is very easy to forget to turn on vpn or use the right ip/device/account

i think forum should also clear its IP log
 
CIA Mole said:
yes but it is very easy to forget to turn on vpn or use the right ip/device/account

i think forum should also clear its IP log
There are many ways you can always hide. I can't disclose all those tools on a public forum in a public post but if someone might be interested they can PM me.
 
If the 'institution' plays politics, it will not be given respect.

You can't be trying to murder the most popular leader, try to impose thieves on the nation and then expect respect.

Most of the fallen soldiers, their unfortunate martyrdom could be avoided if generals do their prime job for which nation pays them through their nose. For 20 years, Pakistan has been in war against terror. Yet, we find our soldiers in soft skin vehicles patrolling areas where we know there's terrorism. Yet, generals have apartments in London and New York.

Im sorry. I might have gone too far. But reality is army will have to earn respect. It's not going be there to be taken for granted.

I can go silent and not visit this forum. I have never been disrespectful to fellow members. I want to respect army but only if it does it's job the nation pays it for.
 

