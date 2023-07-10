A suggestion for Saudi govt regarding Hajj Policy

I am struggling to take my mother to Hajj for the past two years. I am still not successful due to some reasons. But this gave me an opportunity to suggest something to the Saudi govt that will give millions and millions of Muslims to perform Hajj before they die.



Problem 1: Many Muslims perform Hajj almost every year. I know a guy who has performed more than 10 Hajjs. But these are the privileged people who outmaneuver everyone else and hence can perform Hajj every year besides the fact that they have already completed their obligation.



Solution: The number of Muslims globally is increasing exponentially. Increasing capacity is not a good solution. Limiting the number of Hajis is a solution. So the suggestion is there should be a lifelong Hajj ban on everyone who has performed Hajj 2 times.



Problem 2: But hey, people still want to perform Hajj.



Solution: The people who already have performed Hajj 2 times, but still want to perform Hajj, can sponsor someone for the Hajj through the Saudia govt. All they have to do is to submit a particular amount of money (Calculated each year) in an account, and then the Saudi govt can sponsor Hajj to people around the globe. In that way, these people will get the Sawab of Hajj.





These are just suggestions, and if the Saudi govt can do it, then it will be amazing.



Please tag here members from Saudia. Maybe my suggestion reaches someone in Saudia who can do it.