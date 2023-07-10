What's new

A suggestion for Saudi govt regarding Hajj Policy

I am struggling to take my mother to Hajj for the past two years. I am still not successful due to some reasons. But this gave me an opportunity to suggest something to the Saudi govt that will give millions and millions of Muslims to perform Hajj before they die.

Problem 1: Many Muslims perform Hajj almost every year. I know a guy who has performed more than 10 Hajjs. But these are the privileged people who outmaneuver everyone else and hence can perform Hajj every year besides the fact that they have already completed their obligation.

Solution: The number of Muslims globally is increasing exponentially. Increasing capacity is not a good solution. Limiting the number of Hajis is a solution. So the suggestion is there should be a lifelong Hajj ban on everyone who has performed Hajj 2 times.

Problem 2: But hey, people still want to perform Hajj.

Solution: The people who already have performed Hajj 2 times, but still want to perform Hajj, can sponsor someone for the Hajj through the Saudia govt. All they have to do is to submit a particular amount of money (Calculated each year) in an account, and then the Saudi govt can sponsor Hajj to people around the globe. In that way, these people will get the Sawab of Hajj.


These are just suggestions, and if the Saudi govt can do it, then it will be amazing.

Please tag here members from Saudia. Maybe my suggestion reaches someone in Saudia who can do it.
 
Religious stuff should fall under the charity category.

Making profit out of religious stuff (especially in purpose to gain huge profit) is a huge sin.
 
I do not thinking it very difficult. My friend mother father went there 3 times. Both old and eat many medicine. Father has dibatis and kidney problems. Mother has pressure and skin problem. He applying through govment portal in internet and doing all things. But he giving lot of money for mother father travel. It like more than 2lakh rupees. He doing now business with selling craft and jem jem water from saudi Arabia. He also helping other person go there.
 
My neighbour is going on his fourth Hajj, and they are not rich they are middle class. He retired as a School teacher. Wonder why it is so hard for you given you live in Germany. 🤨
 
Vortex said:
I have a question: why hajj became so much expensive? Is because of Saudi plan to develop mega city or is it because really there is a true huge inflation so had to cover it ?
Click to expand...
God, in his infinite wisdom played favorites as usual, and gave SA a source of free money in the shape of religious tourism, why can't you just accept the cost as whatever it may be?
 
Mugen said:
God, in his infinite wisdom played favorites as usual, and gave SA a source of free money in the shape of religious tourism, why can't you just accept the cost as whatever it may be?
Click to expand...
Dear Brother, the cost is what is it and everyone has to accept it no doubt it!

But the matter the huge increase in prices happened while the Saudi government talked about to build a huge mega city for tourism, with all kind of concerts, clubbing and what not ! So the question is valid question, will my money being spent on such activities or just they will upgrade all Hajj and umrah facilities only ?
 
Hajj has become extortionate in cost because of profiteering by hoteliers, transport companies etc. If anything KSA govt should limit the rate increase for rooms, flights taxis etc to 10% of the annual average. So if a room costs $50 a night all year round - it should cost no more than $55 during hajj season - not $500 like some places are doing.

I think they should also only issue a visa to the same person once every 10 years.
 
saudis need more money for all those big yacts that are bigger, than your countries warships, plus those rolls royces, 747 Boeing that need customizing because it just not comfortable enuff, the royal palace needs extending it just too small for saudis 1000's people, plus spare cash to buy those rings, jewellery, and beyonces a ss in private hotel including lil fresh young boys to molest and dump the body later. These are the least of wat they need. plz as muslim you are obliged to give and give openly, like give your credit card details so you can be in debt for life but dont worry the custodians of two holy mosque will send their blessings.
 
Everything costs money.

I think the best Pakistan can do is to purchase hotels and flying/shipping rights to Mecca to subsidize it for poor Pakistanis. It is the only way to optimize costs. It will involve some intense negotiations with the Saudis.
 

