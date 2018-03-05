What's new

A silent conspiracy to change demography of US, UK, Canada and other Anglo-Saxon countries…

A silent conspiracy to change demography of US, UK, Canada and other Anglo-Saxon countries…

It seems slowly, steadily but surely South Asians are moving in large numbers to all Anglo-Saxon countries like US, UK, Canada and Australia to outdo the whites in terms of numbers.

I think this change of demographics was a deliberate strategy by intelligence agencies of South Asian countries to preempt the colonial designs (plans to reestablish colonial rule in South Asia) of Western countries.

What do Westerners have to say about this?
 
Do you even know the population of whites in Britain and Europe as compared to the South Asian population out there? You theory is wild and simply not attainable with the current population ratios in those areas
 
Mass immigration is being reversed and about time too. Freeloaders are leaving and taking their bad habits with them good riddance.
 
And by the way what is the tentative deadline in your mind to achieve that? 200 years from now on? and what rate of birth do you recommend for us to achieve ... because I'm ready to make a Harem :partay:
 
Norway deports about 8000 people every year, over 1/4 of those aren't Africa, South Asian, or Middle Eastern, but Eastern European from Poland, Romania or Lithuania and have criminal records. Norway also has one of the lowest asylum acceptance rates in Europe, sending back thousands).

Typically we've seen Syrians coming from Russia through our border crossing, the worst of which happened following the Russian annexation of Crimea and the punitive measures imposed by European nations. 5000-10000 Syrian refugees and migrants crossed the Russian-Norwegian border. 5000 were returned to Russia the same year by Norwegian police.

Nigerians and Algerians have also shown up in larger numbers, only to be deported, but largely it's been persons from everywhere other then South Asia coming to Norway (for example only 350 persons were deported to Afghanistan in 2017).
And from what I have heard you have a small but productive Pakistani community in your country.
 
These kind of threads are not for serious discussion mate...you need to use sarcasm to play with the troll and the OP poster easily qualifies as one.
 

