" Could u please do me a favor and start a thread "A shout-out to I.R.A from Doc"



Tell him I will be visiting Iraq on some government MOH work and would love to actually meet up with him in person if it is possible.



As an Indian and a Pakistani it would otherwise not be possible for us in this lifetime any other way but on neutral soil - even if ancestrally, that soil is anything but (he should understand)!



He remains one of a very very small exclusive and elite list of Pakistanis I respect, actually genuinely like and would like to meet on a personal level.



Thanks and regards,



Doc "