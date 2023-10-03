What's new

A shout-out to I.R.A from Doc

Skimming

Skimming

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Dec 7, 2022
Messages
1,128
Reaction score
-12
Country
India
Location
India
Dear @I.R.A , passing on a message from Doc that he emailed me, knowing that I was still active on PDF.

I quote -

" Could u please do me a favor and start a thread "A shout-out to I.R.A from Doc"

Tell him I will be visiting Iraq on some government MOH work and would love to actually meet up with him in person if it is possible.

As an Indian and a Pakistani it would otherwise not be possible for us in this lifetime any other way but on neutral soil - even if ancestrally, that soil is anything but (he should understand)!

He remains one of a very very small exclusive and elite list of Pakistanis I respect, actually genuinely like and would like to meet on a personal level.

Thanks and regards,

Doc "
tell this veterinary Doc (as his patients are fellow pajeets) to f off
 

