A powerful military alliance of Iran, Russia, and China is being formed​

December 3, 2023 - 23:14In an analysis, Kayhan analyzed the upcoming joint military maneuvers of Iran, Russia, and China in the Persian Gulf and the defense cooperation between the three countries.It wrote: The joint drill of Iran, Russia, and China is going to be held in the Persian Gulf. Analysts call the defense cooperation between Iran, Russia, and China one of the most powerful military alliances in the world. Following the declaration of the maneuver, military analysts said that a new anti-NATO coalition was slowly being formed. North Korea can be added to these four countries. We will witness a military alliance in the world that is one of the most powerful in terms of the number of weapons, advanced technology, and military experience. China and Russia have already agreed to establish a joint scientific center to develop military technology. Iran has also confirmed that it will receive the advanced fighter aircraft "Sukhoi-35" from Russia. North Korea also sent its first spy satellite into Earth orbit. It is unbelievable how Biden and his incompetent administration were able to create a multi-polar world within 2 years.In a note, the Iran newspaper addressed the provocative actions of the U.S. and Israel against Iran and said: Parallel to the U.S.-provoked Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, Washington’s military bases in Syria and Iraq have been targeted by regional resistance groups. These groups organized an operation against the American army several months ago and also recaptured parts of the Syrian lands. In an alleged position, the Americans have called Iran the main player behind these attacks in response to the situation in which its military bases are caught in the region. This allegation is made despite the fact that Iranian diplomatic officials, especially in recent weeks, have emphasized it has no role in the recent anti-American attacks and insisted on the independence of the resistance groups. In an interview with the English newspaper Financial Times, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian adverted to this important issue and emphasized that Hezbollah is a resistance movement in the region against Israel, its identity is independent and Lebanese, and it does not receive orders from Iran. Also, he has warned that Iran will respond decisively to any attack on Iranian forces in Syria.Javan writes that the Palestinian issue is not the only challenge to a stable Middle East. It says as part of a grand deal, Washington should reduce tensions with Iran instead of using its alliance with Riyadh to limit—not deter—Tehran's goals. Saudi Arabia, by partnering with Iran on bilateral and regional issues while advancing a big deal with the U.S., can lessen Iran's resistance to an agreement with the U.S. and even find ways to accompany Tehran with a new regional order. Washington cannot prevent the normalization of connections between Iran and its Arab neighbors, so instead of vain attempts to create an anti-Iran alliance, it should frame Iran's long-term goals within the framework of a new regional order. For this purpose, Washington should encourage Saudi Arabia and other Persian Gulf countries to deepen diplomatic relations and economic interaction to win Tehran's consent for a permanent solution to the Palestinian issue and reduce tension in the region.In a commentary, Hamshahri addressed the hypocritical behavior of the West and said: While Israel resumed the second round of bombing of civilians in the Gaza Strip with various types of conventional and unconventional bombs, the European troika expressed concern about Iran’s civilian nuclear program and its defensive missile industry. This news, along with the International Atomic Energy Agency's report on Iran's nuclear program and the statements of Rafael Grossi, the director general of this institution, are pieces of a puzzle that are supposed to once again create a security image of Tehran's conventional defense industry and its civilian nuclear program and turn them into subjects for political propaganda. What the West is trying to instill with its propaganda campaign is that Iran's nuclear case amid the Gaza war should not be forgotten. Before issuing any statements, the European troika, Rafael Grossi, and other political institutions in the world must answer while they are afraid of the attention of the world's public opinion and international bodies on the Gaza war they are trying to deflect attention from this extremely horrific crimes.