What's new

A Pakistani's flattering compliment to an Indian

B

Bharat Muslim

BANNED
Joined
Aug 7, 2010
Messages
1,027
Reaction score
-8
Country
India
Location
India
Here is the statement of a Pakistani's flattering compliment to an Indian. If he is correct I am so proud. Someone who has been to ground zero (example: market frequented by both Indians and Pakistanis) should tell if he is right or wrong. If the information is authentic, it means Indians are smart spenders.

somebozo said:
if the Chinese labelled their goods honestly, Many Pakistanis would steer clear from it..Pakistan unlike India is not a cheapskate market...Pakistanis have high sense of quality..they have been known to pay top dollar for quality...
Click to expand...
 
Bharat Muslim said:
Here is the statement of a Pakistani's flattering compliment to an Indian. If he is correct I am so proud. Someone who has been to ground zero (example: market frequented by both Indians and Pakistanis) should tell if he is right or wrong. If the information is authentic, it means Indians are smart spenders.
Click to expand...
unfortunately its true
speaking from personal experience
but there are smart spenders as well
 
how is that a flattering comment? i think it is more of an insult 2 the indian :lol:
 
Bharat Muslim said:
Here is the statement of a Pakistani's flattering compliment to an Indian. If he is correct I am so proud. Someone who has been to ground zero (example: market frequented by both Indians and Pakistanis) should tell if he is right or wrong. If the information is authentic, it means Indians are smart spenders.
Click to expand...
ebrahym said:
unfortunately its true
speaking from personal experience
but there are smart spenders as well
Click to expand...
Politico said:
how is that a flattering comment? i think it is more of an insult 2 the indian :lol:
Click to expand...
Don't be so happy. The actual reason for 'smart-spending' may be unflattering. There may be more poverty in India and probably that's why people are more frugal in spending money.

The cost of living in Bangalore was probably normal like elsewhere in India before the Information Technology boom. With the IT boom salaries went up and probably as a consequence the cost of living in Bangalore.

@Alphacharlie
 
Gentlemen

The point is very simple --- in my Nation Family incomes have gone 400 times as compared to 1990s
Every Middle Class family uses flights....
Things Like 2-3 Airconditioners, Microwave, Laptops, 3-4 Mobile phones are common in a Normal Home....
Indians Now travel more than Westerns-- Do a Simple experiment ask any Cabby in Dubai, Thailand or Mauritius -- how many indians come as compared to Others...

In Note above the Initiator of this Post is Giving a Sarcastic Comment-- But comparisons to Neighbour on East Doesnt Hold a Ground -- we need to move much ahead....

See Level of Our Metro in Delhi, Mumbai, Calcutta

Bottom line --- Money Talks Bullshit Walks -- We got Money -- @abcxyz0000
 
Last edited:
abcxyz0000 said:
Don't be so happy. The actual reason for 'smart-spending' may be unflattering. There may be more poverty in India and probably that's why people are more frugal in spending money.

The cost of living in Bangalore was probably normal like elsewhere in India before the Information Technology boom. With the IT boom salaries went up and probably as a consequence the cost of living in Bangalore.

@Alphacharlie
Click to expand...
Yeah. May be true. An example similar to the case of Bangalore: Goa has a different culture from Bangalore and Goans have a different psyche from Bangaloreans. But what actually decides the cost of living and cost of various commodities and services is not psyche or culture but factors like flow of money from spendthrift Western countries. Bangalore gets a lot of Western money through InfoTech companies. Goa gets a lot of money through Western tourists. In both places you get fleeced for nothing.

A tidbit relevant to this topic: It is said that fares of Pakistani airlines were cheaper in 1990s.
 
Calling us cheap is not an insult to Indians , we like to think our selfs as people who can get the most for our money .:)
 
w-liberalization-chart-1.jpg


http://www.livemint.com/Politics/0A...middle-class-the-promise-and-the-reality.html

I would like to see the same breakdown for Pakistan if anyone has it. We can then talk about who is cheap and who isnt after that.
 
django said:
Now I do not know any Pakistani who has applied for a visa in South Africa and which neighbouring countries are magnets for Pakistani citizens...Namibia, Zimbabawe, Angola please do let me know which of these economic powerhouses are Pakistanis dying to make their destination, frankly speaking your drivel can be summed up as sheer hogwash.
Click to expand...
Kaptaan said:
Yes. I agree. Pakistani's head for Europe/USA.


What he means but avoids saying is "Indians". South Africa is full of Indians.
Click to expand...
Kaptaan said:
Pal, plenty of your country men in Pakistan flogging drugs .. come and see for your self.

Ps. South Africa is full of Indians. Repeat Indians. Ever since Gandhi's trip there, they have love affair with SA.
Click to expand...
Kaptaan said:
Well there are Pakistani's everywhere. There are South African's everywhere including Pakistan but this guy was suggesting South Africa is major attraction for Pakistani's. It is not. There are however huge number of Indian's in South Africa and the surrounding countries.

And as historical note on passports what do you think was nationality (note nationality) of Pakistan Passport holders prior to 1947? Can you guess?
Click to expand...
django said:
Those must be folk of Gujrati hindian ancestry, we can easily distinguish ourselves from them though I doubt you could, perhaps a visit to a decent optometrist may help :lol:, the only illegal migrants in your SA are Nigerians, Zimbabweans etc once again with your drivel you have shown what little knowledge you have of Pakistan and it's people.Totseens


Their may be the odd exception and in the case of Tahir he was simply not good enough to represent Pakistan so he decided to fall in love with an SA girl who @denel once again was of Hindian Gujrati descent, his marriage entitled him to the necessary paperwork.Kudos
Click to expand...
Some more flattering statements. Again if it is true, I take pride in it.

Because these new statements mean Indians are more willing to move to non-glamorous country to make money. I have heard that some of even those Gujaratis who have settled and are well-entrenched in UK also do not have reluctance to move to a place like Uganda!
 
Politico said:
"pakistan unlike india is not a cheapskate market". that is a compliment 2 u? lol..u indians still smile even when insulted
Click to expand...

In the end everything turns out to be in India's favor...you must remember that
 
Alphacharlie said:
Gentlemen

The point is very simple --- in my Nation Family incomes have gone 400 times as compared to 1990s
Every Middle Class family uses flights....
Things Like 2-3 Airconditioners, Microwave, Laptops, 3-4 Mobile phones are common in a Normal Home....
Indians Now travel more than Westerns-- Do a Simple experiment ask any Cabby in Dubai, Thailand or Mauritius -- how many indians come as compared to Others...

In Note above the Initiator of this Post is Giving a Sarcastic Comment-- But comparisons to Neighbour on East Doesnt Hold a Ground -- we need to move much ahead....

See Level of Our Metro in Delhi, Mumbai, Calcutta

Bottom line --- Money Talks Bullshit Walks -- We got Money -- @abcxyz0000
Click to expand...

According to your logic then you didn't have a right to say word CHINA then. Is that bullshit too?
 

Similar threads

terry5
Bollywood is obsessed with Pakistan. We’d be flattered if it weren’t so nasty Fatima Bhutto
2
Replies
24
Views
1K
K_Bin_W
K
Signalian
Transboundary Air Pollution and Pakistan's Smog Challenge
Replies
1
Views
528
SoulSpokesman
S
ziaulislam
Lessons and observations for pakistani nation
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
85
Views
4K
OldenWisdom...قول بزرگ
OldenWisdom...قول بزرگ
beijingwalker
Deepening deficits now make the US one of the most fiscally irresponsible nations
Replies
4
Views
26
Sandwalk
Sandwalk
Dalit
Onion rates rise to Rs320 per kilo on short supply
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
75
Views
4K
Valar.
Valar.

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom