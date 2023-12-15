A note on the Palestinian holocaust​

Atilio A. Boron

Today 01:00

The growing worldwide criticisms against the genocidal military campaign launched by the Israeli occupation following the provisional ceasefire pushed President Joe Biden to adopt a critical stance on "Tel Aviv's" "indiscriminate bombing" of the Gaza Strip. Washington watchers noted that Biden made use of “unusually strong language” shortly before the United Nations General Assembly convened a session “demanding a humanitarian ceasefire, the protection of civilians, the immediate, unconditional release of all hostages and humanitarian access.” Biden said that "Israel‘s" security counts on the staunch support of the United States, the European governments, and the European Union itself but that the continued bombing of defenseless civilians in Gaza was beginning to erode that support.The massive demonstrations in major cities around the world against the Israeli bombings, demanding an end to the war and the possibility of providing humanitarian support to the Palestinian population, seem to be tipping the balance of world public opinion against the racist Israeli regime. Last Tuesday’s vote in the General Assembly was overwhelmingly in favor of the ceasefire and proved the growing isolation of the United States and "Israel" in what is usually called by the imperialist propaganda the "international community". Of course, in the mouths of American officials the “international community” only includes the US allies and vassals; the rest of the world simply does not exist. Yet, when the “international community” speaks out, as it did in the vote at the United Nations, 153 out of its 193 members voted in favor of the ceasefire; that means, against the American preference, with 10 countries voting aligned with Washington and against the proposed resolution; and 23 abstaining. Only eight countries - Austria, Czech Republic, Liberia, Micronesia, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, and two Latin American countries: Guatemala and Paraguay - joined the United States and "Israel" in opposing the resolution. In this case, the support of the ceasefire was far superior to the one obtained by the Arab-sponsored resolution on October 27 calling for a "humanitarian truce" leading to a cessation of hostilities. On that occasion, the vote was 120 in favor and 14 against with 45 abstentions.So far, the aggression on Gaza has resulted in an extraordinary number of casualties: more than 18.000 reported dead. But this figure underestimates the numbers of the thousands lying under the rubble of the housing buildings, schools, hospitals, and refugee camps that were brutally destroyed by the Israeli aggression, the majority of whom are children, women, and old people. Biden also renewed his warnings that "Israel" “should not make the same mistakes of overreaction” that the United States did following the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. As proof of this concern, the White House decided to send its top National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to "Israel". According to official American sources, Sullivan will visit the entity on December 14 and 15. He will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, selected members of his war cabinet, and even with Israeli President Isaac Herzog. On Tuesday, Sullivan said he wants to talk to Israeli officials about their postwar plan for the Gaza Strip, where Hamas is currently the ruling party. Biden’s envoy will have to confront Itamar Ben-Gvir, the leader of a far-right Israeli party (usually described as National-Zionist, in reference to Hitler's national socialist party), and the minister of "national security" in Netanyahu’s governing coalition. Ben-Gvir is a staunch critic of the "two-state solution" and has called for "Israel" to reassert control over all the West Bank and Gaza to attain the construction of "Greater Israel" after the expulsion, or even the extermination, of the Palestinian population.A careful evaluation of the current situation in Gaza cannot but conclude that the racist Netanyahu regime will continue its massacres until it succeeds in taking over the entire Gaza Strip if it proves capable of breaking the resistance of Hamas and the Palestinian people and turning a blind eye to the growing criticism and popular protests that are spreading around the world and the calls for negotiation proposed by some governments, mainly China and Brazil. Obviously, such a plan will make the situation in the Middle East even more unstable and explosive, and although in the short term, it might be considered a success for "Tel Aviv", in the medium term, "Israel's" vulnerability and the generalized resentment in the Arab world toward an entity that committed the horrendous atrocities we are witnessing in Gaza will make its situation in the region unsustainable, even with the complicity and protection of the United States and its European vassals.The opinions mentioned in this article do not necessarily reflect the opinion of Al mayadeen, but rather express the opinion of its writer exclusively.