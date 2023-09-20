A new plan is shaping up. Nawaz sharif is coming with 2/3 majority

نواز شریف چوتھی بار وزیراعظم، ثبوت موجود، اگلے انتخابات، ڈیل طے، قرآن پاک پر حلف، ن لیگ، پی پی اور پی ٹی آئی راضی | نواز شریف چوتھی بار وزیراعظم، ثبوت موجود، اگلے انتخابات، ڈیل طے، قرآن پاک پر حلف، ن لیگ، پی پی اور پی ٹی آئی راضی، حامد میر کے ت نواز شریف چوتھی بار وزیراعظم، ثبوت موجود، اگلے انتخابات، ڈیل طے، قرآن پاک پر حلف، ن لیگ، پی پی اور پی ٹی آئی راضی، حامد میر کے تہلکہ خیز انکشافات...

Nawaz sharif will be given 2/3 majority via PTI-P and MQM-GDA (so he can be loosely controlled but will be given simple majority as nawaz sharif demanded it)Supreme court will be cleansed18 amendment will be scrapped (reason why PPPP is knocked out)Centralist govt will be formedDoors to investment will (presumably) be openedThe nationlist will get in line with centralism and have to let go federalism since how can we doubt our brothers in the center they have always been fairWelcome 2024 !This will require a lot of preparation so elections happening in 2024IPP was given the same task but they miserably failed and when asim munir went outside and spoke to people above 50 all of them were patwaris so he changed his mindNow since 18 amendment caused 1999 debt crisis ..it will be scrapped to get more coal plants build in sahiwal