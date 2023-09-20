What's new

A new plan is shaping up. Nawaz sharif is coming with 2/3 majority

ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Apr 22, 2010
Messages
22,972
Reaction score
9
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
fb.watch

نواز شریف چوتھی بار وزیراعظم، ثبوت موجود، اگلے انتخابات، ڈیل طے، قرآن پاک پر حلف، ن لیگ، پی پی اور پی ٹی آئی راضی | نواز شریف چوتھی بار وزیراعظم، ثبوت موجود، اگلے انتخابات، ڈیل طے، قرآن پاک پر حلف، ن لیگ، پی پی اور پی ٹی آئی راضی، حامد میر کے ت

نواز شریف چوتھی بار وزیراعظم، ثبوت موجود، اگلے انتخابات، ڈیل طے، قرآن پاک پر حلف، ن لیگ، پی پی اور پی ٹی آئی راضی، حامد میر کے تہلکہ خیز انکشافات...
fb.watch fb.watch

Nawaz sharif will be given 2/3 majority via PTI-P and MQM-GDA (so he can be loosely controlled but will be given simple majority as nawaz sharif demanded it)

Supreme court will be cleansed

18 amendment will be scrapped (reason why PPPP is knocked out)

Centralist govt will be formed

Doors to investment will (presumably) be opened

The nationlist will get in line with centralism and have to let go federalism since how can we doubt our brothers in the center they have always been fair

fb.watch

نواز شریف چوتھی بار وزیراعظم، ثبوت موجود، اگلے انتخابات، ڈیل طے، قرآن پاک پر حلف، ن لیگ، پی پی اور پی ٹی آئی راضی | نواز شریف چوتھی بار وزیراعظم، ثبوت موجود، اگلے انتخابات، ڈیل طے، قرآن پاک پر حلف، ن لیگ، پی پی اور پی ٹی آئی راضی، حامد میر کے ت

نواز شریف چوتھی بار وزیراعظم، ثبوت موجود، اگلے انتخابات، ڈیل طے، قرآن پاک پر حلف، ن لیگ، پی پی اور پی ٹی آئی راضی، حامد میر کے تہلکہ خیز انکشافات...
fb.watch fb.watch

Welcome 2024 !

This will require a lot of preparation so elections happening in 2024

IPP was given the same task but they miserably failed and when asim munir went outside and spoke to people above 50 all of them were patwaris so he changed his mind




Now since 18 amendment caused 1999 debt crisis ..it will be scrapped to get more coal plants build in sahiwal😂
 
Last edited:

Similar threads

ziaulislam
Nawaz sharif home ground
Replies
10
Views
272
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Raja Riaz joins PML-N after meeting with Nawaz Sharif(LOL)
Replies
2
Views
125
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Nawaz Is Coming!
2 3 4 5
Replies
68
Views
2K
EternalMortal
E
HAIDER
Nawaz Sharif , Turkish kabob and 1999 earthquake
2
Replies
24
Views
2K
Acetic Acid
Acetic Acid
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Election suo motu: Law minister asserts SC rejected pleas with 4-3 majority
Replies
7
Views
331
Gripen9
Gripen9

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom